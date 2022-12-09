Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Rolex 24

Listen to this article

The Danish pairing, who are in action together in this weekend’s Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi, will once more drive for Ohio-based MDK Motorsports.

It will be Kevin Magnussen’s third start in the Floridian sportscar classic, following on from his Cadillac DPi program with Chip Ganassi Racing – which he bailed out from after last year’s event when he received his F1 recall.

“I’m super excited about this,” said Kevin. “The Rolex 24 is legendary, and I have had some fantastic moments there with Chip Ganassi Racing the past two years.

“Being able to do such a race together with my dad is amazing. Again, I cannot thank [team boss] Mark Kvamme enough for setting this up.”

MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Kevin Magnussen, Jan Magnussen, Mark Kvamme Photo by: MDK Motorsports

Daytona will be a one-off IMSA race for Magnussen Jr, before he gears up for another season in Formula 1 with Haas, but his father will contest the entire four-race 2023 Michelin Endurance Cup season with MDK.

“First of all, I’m so happy that Kevin and I are doing the Rolex 24 together,” said Magnussen Sr. “After the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year, we hoped there would come more opportunities to do these endurance races together.

“Thanks to MDK Motorsports and Mark Kvamme, we’re now on the entry list for another fantastic event.

“I’m also excited to become a permanent part of MDK Motorsports’ Michelin Endurance Cup campaign. It’s been almost three years since my last race in America. In the meantime, I’ve made selected outings in the FIA World Endurance Championship, Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia, Le Mans Cup and TCR Denmark.

“However, America has been my second home since I switched from Formula 1 to sportscars in 1999, so I’m looking forward to coming back to IMSA again.”

MDK Motorsports team owner and driver Kvamme added: “Jan is a multiple IMSA winner and champion, and his year-long experience will be one of our strengths in the Michelin Endurance Cup [which comprises the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of The Glen, and Petit Le Mans].

“With Kevin, a current F1 driver, also joining us for the first race at Daytona, we have already achieved more than we could wish for. It’s going to be an exciting year for the team, and I’m very happy about that.”

