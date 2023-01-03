Kirkwood confirmed for Lexus return in Rolex 24

Listen to this article

Kirkwood will co-drive with full-timers Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo and endurance-race extra Parker Thompson in the team’s #12 car, which competes in the GTD class in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Kirkwood, who will be entering his second season of IndyCar racing, excelled in his cameo roles for VSR in IMSA in 2022. He subbed for the injured Jack Hawksworth in the team’s GTD Pro Lexus at Belle Isle, Detroit, and won with co-driver Ben Barnicoat. In the season finale, Petit Le Mans, Kirkwood joined the recovered Hawksworth and Barnicoat, and the trio clinched class honors.

Team co-owners Jimmy Vasser and James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan said: “Kyle played a huge role in two of our 2022 IMSA wins, and the time is right to give him an opportunity to help lead the #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus to a Rolex 24 victory. We’ve been laser focused on building a roster that’s a favorite to win it, and with an all-star line-up, we’re ready for it.”

Commented Kirkwood: “I’m super happy to be back with Vasser Sullivan for my third Rolex 24 at Daytona in the Lexus RC F GT3. Driving with the #12 car group will be a ton of fun. I’ve known all three drivers for a long time and with the addition of Parker Thompson, we’ll be a true powerhouse.

“Vasser Sullivan and Lexus always prepare race-winning cars, and coming off our win in the #14 car at Petit Le Mans last year, it will give the team momentum going into the first race of the 2023 season, which is also the biggest race of the year.”

The team has already announced Hawksworth and Barnicoat as its full-timers in the #14 GTD Pro Lexus RC F, but have yet to reveal who will join them in the four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds – the Rolex 24, the Twelve Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of the Glen and Petit Le Mans.

Lexus and Vasser Sullivan have earned 10 wins and 14 poles together with the RC F GT3.