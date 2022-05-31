Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Trackhouse Racing opens its NASCAR doors to global racing stars Next / Pla replaces Nunez in AXR line-up for remainder of 2022
IMSA / Detroit News

Kirkwood joins Barnicoat in VSR Lexus for Detroit IMSA race

Kyle Kirkwood will this weekend compete in both his AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet IndyCar and the Lexus RC F GT3 car in IMSA, sharing with Ben Barnicoat.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Kirkwood joins Barnicoat in VSR Lexus for Detroit IMSA race
Listen to this article

Barnicoat, who normally competes in the GTD Pro category for Vasser Sullivan Racing alongside Jack Hawksworth, will this weekend substitute for him in the GTD class in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Detroit’s Belle Isle. Hawksworth sustained an injury in a motocross incident and although he has been released from hospital, he is convalescing at home in the UK. According to VSR, “a timeline for his return is yet to be determined". 

Today, Vasser Sullivan Racing confirmed that reigning Indy Lights champion and IndyCar rising star Kirkwood will join Barnicoat in the #17 Lexus RC F. With the GTD Pro class absent due to the Le Mans commitments of various teams and drivers, Vasser Sullivan has again doubled its GTD efforts, so the #12 car will be driven as usual by Frankie Montecalvo and Aaron Telitz.

Kirkwood is no stranger to the Lexus team, having raced in seven of the championship’s longer rounds, the Michelin Endurance Cup events.  The 23-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, earned his first career IMSA pole position in 2021 at the six-hour race at Watkins Glen International, and co-drove the Lexus that earned a fourth-place finish in the Rolex 24 at Daytona this season.  This weekend’s race will, however, be his first IMSA ‘sprint’ race for the brand.

Team co-founder James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan said the team was “energized to have Kyle competing with us on what will be a very busy double-header sportscar and IndyCar weekend for him in Detroit. These sprint races are an absolute 100-minute fight, and we’re looking forward to seeing Kyle take the gloves off!”

Kirkwood himself remarked: “Super-stoked to be back with Vasser Sullivan in the Lexus RC F GT3. It’s been a while since I’ve been in the car and I’m looking forward to competing in my first sprint race.

“I will be doing double duty in Detroit, racing in both IndyCar and IMSA.  That means more track time for me, which will be a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to driving the Vasser Sullivan Lexus again and I’m ready for the challenge.”

“We're excited to see Ben and Kyle competing together alongside Aaron and Frankie in the GTD class this weekend and thrilled to see Jimmy and Sulli pushing to add even more excitement to the entry list,” said Lexus Motorsports manager Jeff Bal. “The drivers have bonded together quickly, and we'd love nothing more than to see both Lexus RC F GT3s on the Belle Isle podium again this year before the race moves back downtown in '23.”

shares
comments
Trackhouse Racing opens its NASCAR doors to global racing stars
Previous article

Trackhouse Racing opens its NASCAR doors to global racing stars
Next article

Pla replaces Nunez in AXR line-up for remainder of 2022

Pla replaces Nunez in AXR line-up for remainder of 2022
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Ilott to miss IndyCar race in Detroit after Indy 500 crash Detroit
IndyCar

Ilott to miss IndyCar race in Detroit after Indy 500 crash

Rossi out, Kirkwood in at Andretti Autosport for IndyCar 2023
IndyCar

Rossi out, Kirkwood in at Andretti Autosport for IndyCar 2023

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Jack Hawksworth More from
Jack Hawksworth
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Barnicoat joins Lexus line-up for 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class
IMSA

Barnicoat joins Lexus line-up for 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class

Vasser Sullivan to continue with Lexus in IMSA GTD
IMSA

Vasser Sullivan to continue with Lexus in IMSA GTD

AIM Vasser Sullivan More from
AIM Vasser Sullivan
Bell rejoins Vasser Sullivan to race Lexus in Rolex 24
IMSA

Bell rejoins Vasser Sullivan to race Lexus in Rolex 24

Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in ’22
Video Inside
IMSA

Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in ’22

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump
Video Inside
IndyCar

Vasser-Sullivan considering “all options” to escape IndyCar slump

Latest news

Van der Zande says IMSA has BoP wrong in Prototype class
IMSA IMSA

Van der Zande says IMSA has BoP wrong in Prototype class

Pla replaces Nunez in AXR line-up for remainder of 2022
IMSA IMSA

Pla replaces Nunez in AXR line-up for remainder of 2022

Kirkwood joins Barnicoat in VSR Lexus for Detroit IMSA race
IMSA IMSA

Kirkwood joins Barnicoat in VSR Lexus for Detroit IMSA race

Trackhouse Racing opens its NASCAR doors to global racing stars
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Trackhouse Racing opens its NASCAR doors to global racing stars

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.