Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura
IMSA / Laguna Seca Practice report

Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice

By:

Mazda’s Harry Tincknell was quickest in IMSA’s Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Saturday morning practice session at Laguna Seca, just beating Pipo Derani by 0.002s in the closing moments of Saturday’s 1h15m of running.

Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice

Derani (Action Express Cadillac DPi) set the benchmark at 1m14.982s, then lowered the P1 time to 1m14.854s and eventually 1m14.554s – which remained the fastest time until the last few minutes.

Tincknell vaulted to second in the closing 10 minutes of the session with a lap of 1m14.789s, pushing Ricky Taylor’s Wayne Taylor Racing Acura (which set the Friday pace) back to third on 1m15.096s. Tincknell then produced the fastest time of the weekend so far with a 1m14.552s, while Filipe Albuquerque also improved late on in the WTR Acura, but the car stayed third on 1m14.680s.

Dane Cameron was fourth in the Meyer Shank Acura DPi, two tenths clear of Tristan Vautier’s JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac and Kevin Magnussen (Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac). As a result, six DPi class cars covered by 0.828s.

Ryan Dalziel was fastest in LMP2, lapping his Era Motorsport ORECA in 1m17.065s. Yesterday’s pacesetter Mikkel Jensen was second quickest this time in his PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA at 1m17.258s.

#4 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy

#4 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Corvettes dominate GTLM

Matt Campbell set the early GTLM pace at 1m21.914s in his WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19, before being bested by the Corvettes of Tommy Milner on 1m21.680s and Jordan Taylor on 1m21.817s towards the end of the session.

In GTD, Madison Snow led the way in his Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan at 1m24.237s, a couple of tenths ahead of Trent Hindman’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R on 1m24.455s. Zacharie Robichon was third fastest in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche, who lapped in 1m24.479s, just ahead of Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 on 1m24.537s.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
DPi Mazda DPi 34 1'14.552 108.070
2 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 37 1'14.554 0.002 108.067
3 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 33 1'14.680 0.128 107.884
4 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
DPi Acura DPi 28 1'14.908 0.356 107.556
5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
DPi Cadillac DPi 35 1'15.065 0.513 107.331
6 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
DPi Cadillac DPi 38 1'15.380 0.828 106.882
7 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 33 1'17.065 2.513 104.546
8 United States Ben Keating
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 34 1'17.258 2.706 104.284
9 Canada John Farano
France Gabriel Aubry
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 39 1'18.012 3.460 103.276
10 United States Thomas Steven
United States Tristan Nunez
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 29 1'18.212 3.660 103.012
11 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
GTLM Corvette C8.R 31 1'21.680 7.128 98.639
12 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 33 1'21.817 7.265 98.473
13 United States Cooper MacNeil
Australia Matt Campbell
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 39 1'21.914 7.362 98.357
14 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 35 1'24.237 9.685 95.644
15 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 34 1'24.455 9.903 95.398
16 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 36 1'24.479 9.927 95.370
17 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M6 GT3 26 1'24.537 9.985 95.305
18 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 30 1'24.551 9.999 95.289
19 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 35 1'24.786 10.234 95.025
20 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 31 1'25.072 10.520 94.706
21 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 33 1'25.167 10.615 94.600
22 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 33 1'25.211 10.659 94.551
23 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 34 1'25.244 10.692 94.515
24 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Jacob Abel
GTD Acura NSX GT3 39 1'25.244 10.692 94.515
25 United Kingdom Ian James
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 30 1'25.349 10.797 94.398
26 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
GTD Acura NSX GT3 33 1'25.849 11.297 93.849
View full results
shares
comments
Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura

Previous article

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

2 h
2
Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

13 h
3
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice

1 h
Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura

17 h
BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023
Video Inside
IMSA

BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

Sep 8, 2021
IMSA Prototype “three-horse race” enters final stages
IMSA

IMSA Prototype “three-horse race” enters final stages

Sep 8, 2021
AXR “would welcome” chance to race new Cadillac at Le Mans
Video Inside
LM24

AXR “would welcome” chance to race new Cadillac at Le Mans

Aug 24, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023 00:58
IMSA
Sep 9, 2021

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac 00:37
IMSA
Aug 8, 2021

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules 00:53
IMSA
Aug 7, 2021

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence 00:57
IMSA
Jul 22, 2021

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence

IMSA: Milner, Tandy hope for change of luck at “intense” Lime Rock 00:40
IMSA
Jul 13, 2021

IMSA: Milner, Tandy hope for change of luck at “intense” Lime Rock

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura Laguna Seca
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura

Hyundai reveals 690bhp hydrogen-powered sportscar concept Motor1.com
Automotive

Hyundai reveals 690bhp hydrogen-powered sportscar concept

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell French GP Prime
Formula 1

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Trending Today

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

Audi to offer LMDh to customer WEC and IMSA teams in '23
WEC WEC

Audi to offer LMDh to customer WEC and IMSA teams in '23

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020

Latest news

Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice
IMSA IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura
IMSA IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura

BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

IMSA Prototype “three-horse race” enters final stages
IMSA IMSA

IMSA Prototype “three-horse race” enters final stages

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.