Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice
IMSA / Laguna Seca Qualifying report

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

By:

Filipe Albuquerque’s Wayne Taylor Racing Acura will start IMSA’s Hyundai Monterey Sports Car event at Laguna Seca from pole position after beating Dane Cameron by 0.023s in qualifying.

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

Cameron set the early pace in his Meyer Shank Acura DPi at 1m14.957s, repeatedly swapping the top spot early on with Albuquerque, who eventually took over with a lap of 1m14.441s that won the pole, compared to Cameron’s 1m14.464s.

Kevin Magnussen (Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac) was third quickest, over half a second off the pace, ahead of Mazda’s Harry Tincknell – who was only fourth fastest after pacing the morning’s practice session.

Pipo Derani (Action Express Cadillac DPi) starts fifth, while Tristan Vautier’s JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac was just over a second off the pace in sixth.

Ben Keating took LMP2 pole in his PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA at 1m17.227s, well clear of Dwight Merriman in his Era Motorsport ORECA, whose best time was 1m19.873s.

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Taylor beats Milner for GTLM pole

Jordan Taylor scored his now customary GTLM pole for Corvette Racing by lapping his C8.R in 1m21.151s, which was 0.116s faster than Tommy Milner. Cooper MacNeil was 0.78s off the pace in the WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19.

In GTD, Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6 set the early pace at 1m25.089s. Practice pacesetter Madison Snow, in his Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan, took control with 1m24.711s before he was toppled again by Foley on 1m24.568s.

Trent Hindman’s Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R then hit P1 with 1m24.505s, grabbing pole from Foley by 0.063s.

Roman de Angelis qualified third in his Heart of Racing-run Aston Martin Vantage, ahead of Snow, Richard Heistand (CarBahn with Peregrine Audi R8) and Zacharie Robichon in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche.

shares
comments
Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice

Previous article

Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

16 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

3 h
4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Latest news
Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

21m
Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice

4 h
Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura

20 h
BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023
Video Inside
IMSA

BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

Sep 8, 2021
IMSA Prototype “three-horse race” enters final stages
IMSA

IMSA Prototype “three-horse race” enters final stages

Sep 8, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023 00:58
IMSA
Sep 9, 2021

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac 00:37
IMSA
Aug 8, 2021

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules 00:53
IMSA
Aug 7, 2021

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence 00:57
IMSA
Jul 22, 2021

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence

IMSA: Milner, Tandy hope for change of luck at “intense” Lime Rock 00:40
IMSA
Jul 13, 2021

IMSA: Milner, Tandy hope for change of luck at “intense” Lime Rock

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice Laguna Seca
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura Laguna Seca
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell French GP Prime
Formula 1

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness

Baja 2000 entry list updated
Score Score

Baja 2000 entry list updated

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020

Latest news

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura
IMSA IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice
IMSA IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Tincknell beats Derani by 0.002s in second practice

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura
IMSA IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque tops practice in WTR Acura

BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.