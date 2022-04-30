Laguna Seca IMSA: Taylor takes pole with record run

Listen to this article

DPi

Ricky Taylor completed a 1min13.924sec lap of the 2.238-mile classic to beat Jarvis’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05 by just 0.089sec.

No less impressive was Alex Lynn’s first ever effort around Laguna Seca. Not only did he beat his Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac teammate Sebastien Bourdais by 0.45sec, he was only 0.148sec from top spot on a track that has historically favored the Acura ARX-05s.

Tristan Vautier was 0.95sec off pole in the JDC Miller MotorSports Caddy ahead of the similar car of Tristan Nunez of Action Express Racing.

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports locked out the LMP2 front row, with Steven Thomas, Jonathan Bomarito’s co-driver, getting the edge – by just 0.057sec – over Patrick Kelly.

Henrik Hedman was third for DragonSpeed as Dennis Andersen of High Class racing was fourth, ahead of the Tower Motorsports and Era Motorsport cars.

GTD Pro / GTD

Mathieu Jaminet grabbed pole in the GTD Pro category, putting the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R at the top of the times with a 1min23.142sec lap, which left him a mere 0.022sec clear of Daniel Juncadella’s best effort in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 that he shares with Cooper MacNeil.

Alex Riberas was within quarter of a second of top spot in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, ahead of Russell Ward in the fastest of the GTD pro-am entries, the Winward Racing Mercedes which set a 1min23.567sec lap. That was two-tenths faster than Jaden Conwright’s fastest lap in the NTe/SSR Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan, the pair separated by the GTD Pro entry of John Edwards in the works BMW M4 run by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team.

Another swift BMW was the Turner Motorsport M4 driven to third in class and seventh overall by Robby Foley ahead of the other Heart of Racing Aston of Roman de Angelis, and the Carbahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini.