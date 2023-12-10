Subscribe
IMSA Daytona December testing
News

Lamborghini “satisfied” to log over 1,000km in first US test at Daytona

Lamborghini’s motorsport chief Giorgio Sanna is “satisfied with the technical progress” of its new SC63 LMDh car, which topped the times at last week’s IMSA group test at Daytona.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Updated
Lamborghini SC63

Not only did the new Iron Lynx-run prototype top the GTP timesheets, it covered a total of 1,150km across the two days.

This was the 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V8-powered car’s first running in the United States, where it will contest IMSA SportsCar Championship Endurance Cup races from Sebring onwards, following private tests in Europe at Imola, Paul Ricard, Almeria and Jerez.

Apart from a delayed start to the test, while the team made final preparations, only left-rear blow out towards the end of the first day cost it track time.

Andrea Caldarelli, who drove exclusively on day one, set a lap time of 1m35.027s – about a second away from last year’s pole time for the Daytona 24 Hours. The car will not race at Daytona, however, as it is being flown back to Europe for World Endurance Championship homologation ahead of the opening race at Qatar on March 2.

“The Daytona test provided another opportunity to gather data and gain experience with the SC63 in preparation for the upcoming season,” said Sanna, “Especially on a track of such significance in terms of development and Lamborghini Squadra Corse history.

“There is still a lot of work to be done on the car ahead of its debut, but we are satisfied with the technical progress and the work of the Iron Lynx team and our factory drivers.”

Lamborghini SC63

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Lamborghini SC63

Romain Grosjean, Daniil Kvyat and Mirko Bortolotti took turns behind the wheel on Thursday, with Caldarelli, Grosjean and Kvyat tipped to race in its US debut at Sebring. Bortolotti and Caldarelli will race at Daytona in Iron Lynx’s GTD Pro class Huracan entry.

Iron Lynx now moves to the Austin’s Circuit of the Americas for its final LMDh pre-season test in the US later this week.

“The plan is just to keep running,” Iron Lynx boss Andrea Piccini told Motorsport.com. “[COTA] is a very interesting track from several points of view; it’s a track where we will race with WEC, so it’s important to test there – and we will also take our GT cars too.

“On the other hand, COTA is a very bumpy track so it’s very important for the dampers, which we are developing with our partner KW, so looking forward to go there. There are a lot of bumpy racetracks in the US, and this will be one of the important points.”

