Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / NTE to run Lamborghini for full 2022 IMSA season
IMSA News

Lietz to race Wright’s GTD Porsche in Rolex 24 Hours

By:

Porsche factory driver Richard Lietz has been confirmed as Wright Motorsports’ fourth pilot in this month’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Lietz to race Wright’s GTD Porsche in Rolex 24 Hours

The 38-year-old Austrian was the 2015 GTE Pro champion in the World Endurance Championship and has scored three class wins and three other podiums in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In 2014 he won the GTLM class in the Rolex 24 and the following year took class honors at Petit Le Mans.

Now Lietz will join Wright’s full-season drivers and Ryan Hardwick and Jan Heylen, and endurance third man Zacharie Robichon. 

“It’s great to welcome Richard Lietz to Wright Motorsport,” said team owner John Wright who saw his team clinch last year’s Michelin Endurance Cup. “After over two decades of our team racing Porsche machinery, we’re honored to have a driver of his caliber join our stout lineup.

“Porsche is a fantastic manufacturer to be affiliated with, and they pick only the best drivers to represent their brand. He’ll be a great addition to our team. After back-to-back fourth-place finishes at Daytona, we’re very eager to fight for that top step.”

“Wright Motorsports will be a new team for me, and I have heard nothing but the best about them,” said Lietz. “Daytona is always a nice place to race Porsches! I can’t wait to start working together with the team.”

shares
comments
NTE to run Lamborghini for full 2022 IMSA season
Previous article

NTE to run Lamborghini for full 2022 IMSA season
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
NTE to run Lamborghini for full 2022 IMSA season
IMSA

NTE to run Lamborghini for full 2022 IMSA season

Tower Motorsport confirms full-season IMSA LMP2 entry
IMSA

Tower Motorsport confirms full-season IMSA LMP2 entry

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Richard Lietz More from
Richard Lietz
Porsche's Spa 24h winners switch teams for 2020 24 Hours of Spa
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Porsche's Spa 24h winners switch teams for 2020

Spa 24h: GPX Porsche prevails in stop-start race 24 Hours of Spa
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: GPX Porsche prevails in stop-start race

Porsche's WEC champions to contest Spa 24 Hours 24 Hours of Spa
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Porsche's WEC champions to contest Spa 24 Hours

Wright Motorsports More from
Wright Motorsports
Wright Motorsports reveals new IMSA GTD line-up for 2022
IMSA

Wright Motorsports reveals new IMSA GTD line-up for 2022

Lime Rock star Long optimistic of rebooting title quest Lime Rock
IMSA

Lime Rock star Long optimistic of rebooting title quest

Wright Motorsports shuffles IMSA driver line-up
IMSA

Wright Motorsports shuffles IMSA driver line-up

Latest news

Lietz to race Wright’s GTD Porsche in Rolex 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Lietz to race Wright’s GTD Porsche in Rolex 24 Hours

NTE to run Lamborghini for full 2022 IMSA season
IMSA IMSA

NTE to run Lamborghini for full 2022 IMSA season

Tower Motorsport confirms full-season IMSA LMP2 entry
IMSA IMSA

Tower Motorsport confirms full-season IMSA LMP2 entry

Ganassi’s IndyCar aces join Cadillac line-up for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA

Ganassi’s IndyCar aces join Cadillac line-up for Rolex 24

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.