IMSA / Road Atlanta News

Lights star Rasmussen joins Era LMP2 team for Petit Le Mans

Indy Lights ace Christian Rasmussen will race for Era Motorsport in next week’s IMSA finale, the 2022 Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Rasmussen will race alongside Era’s full-season drivers Dwight Merriman and Ryan Dalziel in what will be his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut.

The Danish ace, who won the 2020 USF2000 and 2021 Indy Pro 2000 titles with Jay Howard Driver Development, moved to Andretti Autosport’s Indy Lights stable for 2022 and clocked two wins and three runner-up finishes on his way to sixth in the championship.

“I am beyond excited to join Era Motorsport’s LMP2 team for Petit Le Mans,” said Rasmussen, 22. “I had the chance to test with the team earlier this month and loved the car as well as the atmosphere.

“There will be a lot of firsts for me as I’m used to sprint races with no pitstops and only one driver. That said, I think we have a chance to do very well at the race and I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the blue Era Motorsport machine.”

Entering the 10-hour finale, Era’s Merriman and Dalziel lie second in the drivers’ championship while Era is third in the teams’ championship.

“We’re feeling great heading into Petit Le Mans,” said Merriman. “Our win at Road America was a great boost for everyone on the team, and that carried over into our recent test. The gap between us and the points leaders is incredibly close, but we have what it takes to get to the front.”

A mere 33 points separate Merriman and Dalziel from Tower Motorsport’s John Farano, with a maximum of 185 points available this season.

“Coming off our win at Road America, we are full of confidence going into Petit,” said Dalziel. “We are challenging for a championship and made a driver change so we have lots to play for, but we had a strong test recently so we’re looking for good things for Petit and into the offseason.”

