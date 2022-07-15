Lime Rock IMSA: Campbell tops FP2 for Porsche by 0.051s

Listen to this article

Campbell won a fierce battle for the quickest time around the 1.53-mile road course in Lakeville, Connecticut with Corvette Racing’s Jordan Taylor.

Campbell’s teammate Mathieu Jaminet set the early pace with 52.035s in the Pfaff Motorsports-run Porsche 911 GT3R, quickly eclipsed by Antonio Garcia’s 51.919s in the works Corvette. Jaminet took the top spot back with 51.723s then 51.715s.

In the final 15 minutes, and as the non-all-Pro GTD cars parked up, battle was resumed as Taylor roared to 51.686 in the Corvette C8.R, then 51.498s and finally settled on 51.101s. That was Campbell’s cue to respond with 51.309s, then 51.247s and 51.151s, just 0.05s adrift.

Campbell then went for another push in the closing moments and produced 51.050s, which was faster than the ‘Vette by 0.051s.

The returning Jack Hawksworth (VasserSullivan Lexus RC F) was third, two tenths off the pace, but well clear of the FP1 pacesetting RLL BMW M4 of Connor De Phillippi. Ross Gunn was again the slowest of the all-Pro runners in his Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Stevan McAleer Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Madison Snow set the early pace in the non-all-Pro GTD class in his Paul Miller Racing BMW M4, as the Pro class cars were benched in the first part of the session, with a 52.234s effort. Jan Heylen (Wright Motorsports Porsche) topped that with 52.105s, then Robert Megennis in his CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini Huracan – who starred in FP1 – was quickly into the sub-52s bracket, lapping in 51.934s then 51.744s.

Aiden Read beat that with a 51.734s in his Rick Ware Racing Acura NSX, but he was ultimately pipped for class honors by 0.001s by Stevan McAleer’s Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes.

Megennis was third, a whole 0.011s back, ahead of Frankie Montecalvo in the second Lexus and Jules Gounon’s WeatherTech Racing Mercedes.