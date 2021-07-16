Tickets Subscribe
Lime Rock IMSA: Garcia's Corvette, Perera's Lamborghini lead FP1
IMSA / Lime Rock Practice report

Lime Rock IMSA: Milner, Robichon lead interrupted second practice

By:

A severely abbreviated amount of track time due to weather couldn’t stop Corvette Racing and Pfaff Motorsport going to the top of the times in second practice, Tommy Milner and Zacharie Robichon leading their classes respectively.

Lime Rock IMSA: Milner, Robichon lead interrupted second practice

After 15 minutes, practice was red flagged for severe weather – although a hard rain was falling, the actual problem was lightning in the area which obliged teams to abandon pitlane, and spectators to leave grandstands.

Action resumed some 43mins later on a rain-soaked but rapidly-drying track, with no time added to the session and around 15mins to go. Initially the competitors went out on wet tires, until the GTLM cars got down to 5.5sec away from dry-track times around the 1.5-mile course.

At that point, Tommy Milner pitted the #4 Corvette C8.R for slick Michelins and over the course of three laps he had jumped to the top of the times with a 52.064sec lap which was only around 1.5sec off a dry time. His next flyer was a 51.117, and he eventually worked own to a 50.961sec lap.

That left him 0.329sec ahead of teammate Jordan Taylor, and 1.7sec ahead of Cooper MacNeil in the WeatherTech Racing Proton Porsche 911 RSR.

In GT Daytona, Robichon’s time from pre-rainfall kept the Pfaff 911 GT3 on top, ahead of the #14 Lexus RC F of Jack Hawksworth, the Wright Motorsports Porsche of Trent Hindman and Robby Foley in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6.

Qualifying is set to start at 5.15pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
GTLM Corvette C8.R 50.961
2 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 51.290 0.329
3 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 52.380 1.419
4 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 52.425 1.464
5 United States Trent Hindman
United States Patrick Long
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 52.433 1.472
6 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
GTD BMW M6 GT3 52.451 1.490
7 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 52.631 1.670
8 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 52.669 1.708
9 United States Cooper MacNeil
France Mathieu Jaminet
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 52.678 1.717
10 Jeff Kingsley
Germany Mario Farnbacher
GTD Acura NSX GT3 52.693 1.732
11 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 52.821 1.860
12 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 53.012 2.051
13 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 53.080 2.119
14 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
GTD Acura NSX GT3 53.222 2.261
15 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Franck Perera
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 53.962 3.001
16 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 59.426 8.465
View full results
