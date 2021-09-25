Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR
IMSA News

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr takes pole, Snow fastest in GTD

By:

Action Express Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.R driven by Felipe Nasr led a 1-2-3 for the GM brand, while Corvettes dominated GTLM and Madison Snow took GT Daytona honors in Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini.

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr takes pole, Snow fastest in GTD

DPi

Filipe Albuquerque was the first driver to deliver a sub 1min13sec lap in the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05, but pacesetter in practice Felipe Nasr eclipsed that by over 0.6sec in the Action Express Racing Cadillac, while Loic Duval spun his JDC Miller MotorSports Caddy at the final turn, the first-gear hairpin.

Yet both Nasr and Duval then delivered 1min11sec laps, just 0.144sec apart, a gap which then extended to 0.207sec when the former Formula 1 driver delivered a 1min11.620sec. Behind this pair, Kevin Magnussen made it a Cadillac 1-2-3, 0.347sec off the top, before further moving up to second.

He just might have snagged pole – he set a purple Sector 1 – but then out came the red flag for Oliver Jarvis skating into the Turn 9 tire wall and the need to retrieve him meant the red flag and checkered flag emerged, sealing Nasr his pole.

Behind the three Cadillacs, Dane Cameron – 0.820sec off the fastest Caddy – took fourth for Meyer Shank Racing ahead of WTR’s similar car. Oliver Jarvis lost his two best laps but the Mazda RT24-P was last at the time it crashed anyway.

GT Le Mans

Jordan Taylor was the first GTLM driver to lay down the gauntlet, setting a 1min17.638sec in the #3 Corvette. As he whittled that down to a 1min17.097sec, Tommy Milner in the #4 car closed to 0.205sec behind. Taylor then ducked under the 1min17sec barrier and came up 0.297sec short. Cooper MacNeil was 2.885sec short.

The session ended somewhat unsatisfyingly as a GTD runner brought out the red flag.

GT Daytona

There was a fine battle fought by the amateurs in the GTD class, between Madison Snow in Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan, Robbie Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6, Zach Robichon in the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

And Snow it was who sent the Lambo to the top with a 1min19.475sec lap, 0.134sc ahead of Foley.

Then Richard Heistand threw in a great 1min19.707 for Carbahn Peregrine Racing Audi R8 to claim third ahead of Robichon.

In fifth, Daniel Mancinelli clocked fifth for Scuderia Corsa despite grazing a wall with the Ferrari 488 and also skipping and bumping into Turn 9 runoff.

Next up was Trent Hindman in the Wright Motorsports Porsche ahead of the two Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC Fs, split by Roman de Angelis in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

That decided the grid for tomorrow afternoon’s race; then the Ams gave way for the Pros to claim points. And again, the PMR Lambo and Turner BMW were much to the fore. However, it was Laurens Vanthoor who moved to the top of the times with a 1min18.957sec lap, 0.148sec ahead of Bryan Sellers in the PMR car, while Jack Hawksworth delivered third fastest in the #14 VSR Lexus.

Bill Auberlen delivered P4 for Turner ahead of Ross Gunn’s HoR Aston. Pat Long, who topped the first two practice sessions for Wright Motorsports, might have improved on sixth, but came around Turn 8 to discover Alex Ribeiras’ Aston Martin broadside and trying to shuffle his car around the right way, and that brought out the red flag.

 

shares
comments
Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR

Previous article

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
Formula 1

Russian GP: The latest key F1 technical developments

7 h
3
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR: GP of Long Beach news 2008-04-09

4
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

9 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Latest news
Long Beach IMSA: Nasr takes pole, Snow fastest in GTD
IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr takes pole, Snow fastest in GTD

23m
Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR
IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR

3 h
Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in ’22
Video Inside
IMSA

Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in ’22

Sep 22, 2021
Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque/Taylor victorious in WTR Acura
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque/Taylor victorious in WTR Acura

Sep 12, 2021
Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura
Video Inside
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

Sep 11, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura 00:30
IMSA
Sep 12, 2021

IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023 00:58
IMSA
Sep 9, 2021

IMSA: BMW reveals Dallara will build its LMDh chassis for 2023

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac 00:37
IMSA
Aug 8, 2021

IMSA: Felipe Nasr takes pole in AXR Cadillac

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules 00:53
IMSA
Aug 7, 2021

IMSA reveals 2022 schedule, tweaks GTD Pro rules

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence 00:57
IMSA
Jul 22, 2021

Ferrari hopes to race hypercar in IMSA following WEC convergence

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops first practice, Palou shines Long Beach
IndyCar

Long Beach IndyCar: Herta tops first practice, Palou shines

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR Long Beach
IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Russian GP: The latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russian GP: The latest key F1 technical developments

CHAMPCAR: GP of Long Beach news 2008-04-09
IndyCar IndyCar

CHAMPCAR: GP of Long Beach news 2008-04-09

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Sochi F1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR Truck champ Sheldon Creed moving to Xfinity Series
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR Truck champ Sheldon Creed moving to Xfinity Series

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020

Latest news

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr takes pole, Snow fastest in GTD
IMSA IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr takes pole, Snow fastest in GTD

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR
IMSA IMSA

Long Beach IMSA: Nasr tops final practice for AXR

Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in ’22
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Vasser Sullivan to run Lexus RC Fs in GTD Pro and GTD in ’22

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque/Taylor victorious in WTR Acura
IMSA IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque/Taylor victorious in WTR Acura

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.