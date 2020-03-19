Top events
IMSA / Breaking news

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020
By:
Mar 19, 2020, 4:54 PM

Beginning at the next round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Mazda RT24-Ps will be operated by Multimatic Motorsports, the competition arm of Multimatic.

Team Joest took over from SpeedSource in 2017 to run the Mazda Prototype project but under the terms of the agreement, the partnership was due to end following this year’s Sebring 12 Hours.

With that race being postponed until November, the alliance is terminated at the end of this month, and Multimatic will take over the racing operations and racecar development.

"Mazda is looking forward to going racing with Multimatic when IMSA resumes racing, with a shared goal of winning the IMSA driver and manufacturer's championships," said Nelson Cosgrove, director of Mazda Motorsports.

"The management and engineering staff at Multimatic is familiar with our team and will continue to elevate our program."

The driver lineup for Mazda Motorsports will remain unchanged. Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell will share the #55 Mazda RT24-P and will be joined by Ryan Hunter-Reay in the remaining Michelin Endurance Cup events at Watkins Glen, Road Atlanta and Sebring. Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez will continue in the #77 Mazda RT24-P and be joined by Olivier Pla at the three endurance races.

Mazda scored three wins in 2019 and finished third in the Manufacturers’ standings.

About this article

Series IMSA
Teams Mazda Motorsports
Author David Malsher-Lopez

IMSA Next session

Detroit

Detroit

29 May - 30 May

