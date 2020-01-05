Mazda 1-2, Porsche 1-2, Lamborghini 1-2-3 in night practice

Oliver Jarvis led temporary Mazda Team Joest teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay by 0.445sec, the #77 Mazda RT24-P lapping the 3.56-mile Daytona road course in 1min34.753sec, with RHR’s fellow IndyCar ace Scott Dixon leading the Cadillac charge.

The Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R was, however, a further 0.45sec in arrears, 0.193sec ahead of Ricky Taylor’s best effort in one of the Acura ARX-05s run by Team Penske.

Matheus Leist was fifth quick in a JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.Rahead of the similar car of Filipe Albuquerque, in the Action Express Racing entry.

Juan Pablo Montoya was seventh fastest in the second Acura, while Loic Duval was eighth in the second JDC-Miller machine.

The best of the LMP2 cars, 2.6sec off the best DPi time but only 1.1sec behind Duval, was the DragonSpeed entry piloted by Harrison Newey. The son of F1 ace designer Adrian Newey eclipsed Nicolas Lapierre of Tower Motorsports by 0.428sec while Simon Trummer of PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports was another 0.8sec in arrears.

The Porsche 1-2 in GT Le Mans saw Laurens Vanthoor shade teammate Frederic Makowiecki by just 0.080sec, while Daniel Serra’s top lap in the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 was a mere 0.026sec slower. Jordan Taylor, wheeling the faster of the two new mid-engined Corvette C8.Rs, was 0.6 adrift from Vanthoor’s time.

Former Indy Lights ace Franck Perera was in fine form, shooting the Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan to P1 in GT Daytona class, but only 0.027sec faster than GRT Magnus teammate Andy Lally.

Andrea Caldarelli was third in the Paul Miller Racing Lambo, barely ahead of Pat Long in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Jules Gounon was fifth quickest in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX, but teammate Shinya Micihimi brought out the red flag when he spun and stopped.

Aaron Telitz was top Lexus for AIM Vasser-Sullivan in sixth, separated from the Aston Martin of Ross Gun by Sven Muller’s best effort in the Black Swan Porsche.

Practice resumes at 10.30 local (Eastern) time tomorrow.