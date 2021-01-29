Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Tincknell: Off-season stability may be key to Mazda win

shares
comments
Tincknell: Off-season stability may be key to Mazda win
By:

Mazda driver Harry Tincknell believes that the Japanese marque is "in a strong place" in its bid for a first win in the Rolex 24 at Daytona this weekend.

The Briton, who shares the solo Multimatic-run Mazda RT24-P with full-season partner Oliver Jarvis and Jonathan Bomarito, said that there is "an air of optimism" around the team as it attempts to improve on its second-place finish in last year's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opener.

Tincknell pointed to the stability in the Mazda Motorsports operation at a time when there have been big changes in the make-up of the Daytona Prototype international grid as one reason for his optimism.  

"We are really established now whereas there are a lot of changes with [other] teams, changing cars and getting up to speed with new drivers," said the 29-year-old. "In the past that has been us, changing teams, updates and changing driver line-ups. We are really solid."

Tincknell sealed the RT24-P's second IMSA endurance win in last November's rescheduled Sebring 12 Hours with Bomarito and Ryan Hunter-Reay, and it was the combination of Tincknell, Bomarito and Olivier Pla who scored Mazda's breakthrough win in another IMSA enduro classic – the 2019 Six Hours of Watkins Glen.

Read Also:

The Mazda DPi operation has been fully run by Multimatic for nearly 12 months after multiple Le Mans 24 Hours winner Joest Racing's involvement in the program ended early last year. The stable set-up at Mazda contrasts with the program of its rivals in DPi. 

Acura has switched from Penske to work with the Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing teams, while Cadillac has brought in the Ganassi team after WTR's departure from its roster. 

Tincknell added that the Mazda program remains on "an upward trajectory" and that each year its package is "getting better and better". Jarvis and Bomarito echoed Tincknell's views. 

Jarvis reckoned that the team is "optimistic but not underestimating our competition. If we do everything right, then hopefully we will be in a position to fight for the race win come Sunday morning." 

Bomarito suggested that the drivers are "feeling good about their chances". 

Tincknell described Mazda's reduced one-car IMSA campaign in 2021 as a "double-edged sword." 

He said: "It means that all our eggs are in one basket, but we have a lot more eyes focussing on one car, so that is a real positive."

The Mazda finished second in last weekend's Daytona qualifying race, which has set the grid for the race, and ended up third in opening free practice and fifth in session two on Thursday. The car had a scheduled engine and gearbox change on Thursday evening, and just ran a single systems-check lap. 

The final one-hour session of practice session starts at 11:20am local time on Friday. 

For full and updated entrylist for 59th Rolex 24 at Daytona, click here.

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Previous article

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Next article

Smith returns to Sebring with United Autosports

Smith returns to Sebring with United Autosports
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Coyne partners with Rick Ware for two IndyCar entries
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne partners with Rick Ware for two IndyCar entries

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Porsche LMDh prototype set for Le Mans, WEC, IMSA in 2023

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career
NHRA NHRA / News

Alderman has experienced highs and lows during memorable career

Latest news

Smith returns to Sebring with United Autosports
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Smith returns to Sebring with United Autosports

Tincknell: Off-season stability may be key to Mazda win
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Tincknell: Off-season stability may be key to Mazda win

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime
IMSA IMSA / Interview

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads night practice at Daytona
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads night practice at Daytona

Trending

1
IndyCar

Coyne partners with Rick Ware for two IndyCar entries

41min
2
IMSA

Updated entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

3
IMSA

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

Smith returns to Sebring with United Autosports

Smith returns to Sebring with United Autosports

IMSA
46m
Tincknell: Off-season stability may be key to Mazda win

Tincknell: Off-season stability may be key to Mazda win

IMSA
1h
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

IMSA
4h
Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads night practice at Daytona

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads night practice at Daytona

IMSA
13h
Rolex 24: Allmendinger leads FP2 in Meyer Shank Acura

Rolex 24: Allmendinger leads FP2 in Meyer Shank Acura

IMSA
17h

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins! 02:59
IMSA
4h

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Jaguar wins!

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash 03:55
IMSA
5h

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Twilight action and Derek Bell's crash

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Race Start 05:54
IMSA
5h

24 Hours of Daytona 1990: Race Start

Austin Dillon hopes Rolex 24 can prepare him for Cup Series road courses 08:21:16
IMSA
Jan 28, 2021

Austin Dillon hopes Rolex 24 can prepare him for Cup Series road courses

Johnson impressed with Elliott’s talent in IMSA and NASCAR 01:00
IMSA
Jan 28, 2021

Johnson impressed with Elliott’s talent in IMSA and NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.