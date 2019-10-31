Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
07 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
10 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Breaking news

McMurry joins Farnbacher in MSR line-up for 2020

shares
comments
McMurry joins Farnbacher in MSR line-up for 2020
By:
Oct 31, 2019, 2:05 AM

Meyer Shank Racing has announced that Matt McMurry will partner Mario Farnbacher in its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona title-winning Acura for the 2020 season.

McMurry, 21, replaces Trent Hindman in the #86 Acura NSX GT3 Evo after taking this year's LMP2 crown with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports.

Farnbacher meanwhile stays with MSR for a second season as a full-time driver after clinching the GTD title alongside Hindman in this month's Petit Le Mans season finale.

“I’m really happy with the lineup that we have in the #86 Acura for next year and am looking forward to building on what we accomplished this season," said team owner Mike Shank.

"Mario has done a stellar job and he has been a big asset to this team and getting the championship. Having Matthew come back onboard is also very exciting. He’s had plenty of seat time in the NSX over in Europe this year and he should be able to find his feet quickly over here.

"As always its an honor to continue our work with Acura Motorsports and HPD. It’s going on four years now and they have been great to work with and we hope that we can continue to deliver results for them next year.”

Alongside his IMSA LMP2 commitments, McMurry campaigned the NSX GT3 in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup for Jenson Button's Team Rocket RJN team (pictured below) this year, taking a best finish of 13th alongside Philipp Frommenwiler.

He previously drove for MSR back in 2015 in its Ligier JS P2-Honda in that year's Rolex 24 at Daytona and at Petit Le Mans, finishing fifth in the former event.

“I can’t imagine a better place to be for the 2020 IMSA season than in an Acura NSX GT3 EVO at MSR," said McMurry. "It’s a perfect fit coming from a great run in the NSX in the Blancpain Endurance Championship, a successful internship at Honda Performance Development, and an IMSA LMP2 championship.

"I’m excited to be driving with Mario this year too, he’s a great guy and I think we’ll make a good team. It’s not often you get two IMSA champions in one car!"

#22 Jenson Team Rocket RJN Honda Acura NSX GT3 2019: Matt McMurry, Philipp Frommenwiler, Struan Moore, Ricardo Sanchez

#22 Jenson Team Rocket RJN Honda Acura NSX GT3 2019: Matt McMurry, Philipp Frommenwiler, Struan Moore, Ricardo Sanchez

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Next article
The best IMSA driver without a ride for 2020 is…

Previous article

The best IMSA driver without a ride for 2020 is…

Next article

Kyle Busch to race AVS Lexus in Rolex 24

Kyle Busch to race AVS Lexus in Rolex 24
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Matt McMurry , Mario Farnbacher
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta

9 Oct - 12 Oct

Trending

1
MotoGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

3h
2
Formula 1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

2h
3
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

2h
4
World Superbike

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

1h
5
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

3h

Latest videos

Meet the Corvette C8.R 01:44
IMSA

Meet the Corvette C8.R

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all 02:01
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - We won it all

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition 01:14
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Close Competition

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever 01:16
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Fresher than Ever

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life 03:45
IMSA

Petit Le Mans: Porsche - Coca Cola Livery comes to life

Latest news

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD
IMSA

Legge, Nielsen to race Grasser Lamborghini in 2020 IMSA GTD

DragonSpeed to run full IMSA LMP2 season
IMSA

DragonSpeed to run full IMSA LMP2 season

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan
Misc

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan

Briscoe, Dixon added to 2020 WTR IMSA lineup
IMSA

Briscoe, Dixon added to 2020 WTR IMSA lineup

Taylor named as Magnussen's Corvette replacement
IMSA

Taylor named as Magnussen's Corvette replacement

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.