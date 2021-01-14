Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Megennis becomes Vasser Sullivan Lexus endurance racer

shares
comments
Megennis becomes Vasser Sullivan Lexus endurance racer
By:

Indy Lights race winner Robert Megennis has signed with Vasser Sullivan to race the #12 Lexus RC F in IMSA’s four Michelin Endurance Cup races this year.

The New York-born 20-year-old who has re-signed with Andretti Autosport in Indy Lights, will join the #12 car’s fulltimers – ex-IndyCar racer Zach Veach and Frankie Montecalvo – at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring, Watkins Glen Six Hours and Petit Le Mans. This trio will team up with former Lexus fulltimer Townsend Bell at Daytona.

Megennis, who finished fifth in the 2019 Lights standings with one win and one pole, said: “I’m very excited to join the Vasser Sullivan Lexus program for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

“After my first endurance racing experiences in 2020 [ELMS and Intercontinental GT], I can’t wait to show what I can do in IMSA and in some of the biggest and most competitive endurance races in the world.

“There will be a lot to learn, but I’m confident I’ll have the right people around me to go and win some races. I’m grateful to all the Vasser Sullivan team for giving me this opportunity.

“Huge thanks to my partners SailPoint, Sirius Computer Solutions, Juniper Networks, and Cybereason for the incredible support in making this happen.”

A joint statement from the team’s co-owners Jimmy Vasser and James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan, read: ““We watched Robert very closely throughout Indy Lights and at the Indy 8 Hour race.

“After testing him at Daytona it became clear he was the right fit for our team in the No. 12 Lexus for the endurance events. We are excited to have him as part of our driver lineup and look forward to working with him this season.”

Vasser Sullivan’s other IMSA entry, car #14, will be driven fulltime by Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz, and in the Rolex 24 Hours they will team up with former Corvette Racing legend Oliver Gavin. However, that entry’s four-race Michelin Endurance Cup driver has not yet been named. That decision is expected to come early next week, just a few days ahead of the Roar Before The 24 test.

Paul Miller Racing confirms full 2021 IMSA campaign

Previous article

Paul Miller Racing confirms full 2021 IMSA campaign
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Ferrari's Leclerc latest F1 driver to contract COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari's Leclerc latest F1 driver to contract COVID-19

Federal-Mogul Drag Racing Series
NHRA NHRA / News

Federal-Mogul Drag Racing Series

Former NASCAR Cup driver David Reutimann turns crew chief
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

Former NASCAR Cup driver David Reutimann turns crew chief

BNS: Lee USA: Fred Skaff race notes
NASCAR NASCAR / News

BNS: Lee USA: Fred Skaff race notes

Kevin Harvick named Rookie of the Year
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Kevin Harvick named Rookie of the Year

Hunter-Reay confirmed for 12th season at Andretti Autosport
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Hunter-Reay confirmed for 12th season at Andretti Autosport

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche

Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kyle Busch has "no expectations" for the NASCAR playoffs

Latest news

Megennis becomes Vasser Sullivan Lexus endurance racer
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Megennis becomes Vasser Sullivan Lexus endurance racer

Paul Miller Racing confirms full 2021 IMSA campaign
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Paul Miller Racing confirms full 2021 IMSA campaign

Magnus with Archangel add Pumpelly, Farnbacher
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Magnus with Archangel add Pumpelly, Farnbacher

Pigot to sub for travel-restricted Fraga in Riley’s LMP3 entry
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Pigot to sub for travel-restricted Fraga in Riley’s LMP3 entry

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari's Leclerc latest F1 driver to contract COVID-19

2h
2
NHRA

Federal-Mogul Drag Racing Series

3
NASCAR

Former NASCAR Cup driver David Reutimann turns crew chief

4
NASCAR

BNS: Lee USA: Fred Skaff race notes

5
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick named Rookie of the Year

Latest news

Megennis becomes Vasser Sullivan Lexus endurance racer
IMSA

Megennis becomes Vasser Sullivan Lexus endurance racer

Paul Miller Racing confirms full 2021 IMSA campaign
IMSA

Paul Miller Racing confirms full 2021 IMSA campaign

Magnus with Archangel add Pumpelly, Farnbacher
IMSA

Magnus with Archangel add Pumpelly, Farnbacher

Pigot to sub for travel-restricted Fraga in Riley’s LMP3 entry
IMSA

Pigot to sub for travel-restricted Fraga in Riley’s LMP3 entry

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche
IMSA

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.