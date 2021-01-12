Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
05 Mar
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Mercedes driver Buhk joins Alegra Motorsports for Rolex 24

shares
comments
Mercedes driver Buhk joins Alegra Motorsports for Rolex 24
By:

The opening round of the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will see Maximilian Buhk join Alegra Motorsports’ lineup as the team embarks on its first season with a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3.

With title sponsor Nano Pro MT, the line-up will feature veteran Alegra drivers Daniel Morad, Michael De Quesada and Billy Johnson as well as works Mercedes driver and 2016 Blancpain GT Series champion, Buhk.

The announcement marks a reunion for Morad and De Quesada, who drove with team owner Carlos De Quesada, Michael Christensen and Jesse Lazare en route to victory in the 2017 Rolex 24. Former Ford GT works driver Johnson’s previous experiences with Alegra include a campaign in the 2019 World Challenge Americas series.

Buhk, who won the 24 Hours at Spa in 2013, said: “It’s great to be supporting Alegra Motorsports and their new Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3. There is a good amount of endurance racing and winning in this driver line up which will play a key role in this race.”

Johnson believes the Benz will be on the pace, commenting: “They are a great group of guys who know how to win this race. We have really strong team, driver lineup, and car that will be a contender in a competitive GTD field.”

Morad commented: “This will be the first time we’ve reunited the squad in the championship since we won the Rolex 24 in 2017. It’s a fresh look for us, as the team recently made a big switch to the AMG brand [from Porsche]. This is something I am very much looking forward to.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the car with Daniel and the rest of the team,” added De Quesada. “It was a surreal experience when we won the 24 Hours back in 2017, so hopefully we can do that again in 2021.”

Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24

Previous article

Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Daniel Morad , Billy Johnson , Maximilian Buhk , Michael de Quesada
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract

Nissan ceases Sebring test early
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Nissan ceases Sebring test early

LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”
WEC WEC / Breaking news

LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

RACE: "Last" 12 Hr at Point entry list
SCCA SCCA / News

RACE: "Last" 12 Hr at Point entry list

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers: "Sneaky" Pete Robinson
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers: "Sneaky" Pete Robinson

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Latest news

Mercedes driver Buhk joins Alegra Motorsports for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Mercedes driver Buhk joins Alegra Motorsports for Rolex 24

Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24

Elliott aiming to “not mess up” Rolex 24 for co-drivers
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Elliott aiming to “not mess up” Rolex 24 for co-drivers

Barbosa gets full-season IMSA drive in LMP3 class
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Barbosa gets full-season IMSA drive in LMP3 class

Trending

1
Formula 1

Judge suspends Sao Paulo F1 GP contract

4h
2
WEC

Nissan ceases Sebring test early

3
WEC

LMDh and Hypercars to be in “same performance window”

4
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

5
SCCA

RACE: "Last" 12 Hr at Point entry list

Latest news

Mercedes driver Buhk joins Alegra Motorsports for Rolex 24
IMSA

Mercedes driver Buhk joins Alegra Motorsports for Rolex 24

Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24
IMSA

Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24

Elliott aiming to “not mess up” Rolex 24 for co-drivers
IMSA

Elliott aiming to “not mess up” Rolex 24 for co-drivers

Barbosa gets full-season IMSA drive in LMP3 class
IMSA

Barbosa gets full-season IMSA drive in LMP3 class

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24
IMSA

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.