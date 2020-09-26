IMSA Mid-Ohio: Castroneves leads van der Zande in FP2
Acura Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves was fastest in second practice for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Mid-Ohio, ahead of Wayne Taylor Racing's Renger van der Zande.
Castroneves’ Acura ARX-05 lapped the 2.258-mile course in 1min11.395sec, almost two tenths of a second quicker than van der Zande's Cadillac DPi-V.R, and precisely 0.25sec faster than Dane Cameron in the second Acura.
Half a second behind was Pipo Derani of Action Express Racing, ahead of the two Mazda RT24-Ps which were over 0.4sec apart.
Sebastien Bourdais was fastest JDC-Miller Cadillac driver, but compatriot Gabriel Aubry – Tristan Vautier’s co-driver for the weekend – did well to end up a mere 0.014sec slower, although this was partly due to Barbosa replacing Bourdais when the track was at its quickest.
Antonio Garcia headed up Corvette Racing’s challenge to top the four-car GT Le Mans class, a quarter second faster than teammate Oliver Gavin in the #4 C8.R. The BMW M8s were 0.38 and 0.59sec slower.
The AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RCFs finished the GT Daytona session in first and second, Aaron Telitz’s 1min20.465sec lap remaining unbeaten despite the best efforts of his teammates. Frankie Montecalvo was 0.289sec slower, but was a greater margin than that ahead of home team Meyer Shank Racing, for whom Matt McMurry was third fastest in the #86 car.
Just 0.005sec slower than that was Robby Foley in the Turner Motorsports BMW M6, but also within a 0.15sec of McMurry was Ryan Hardwick in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, Spencer Pumpelly’s Hardpoint Audi R8 (which missed yesterday’s practice) and Paul Holton’s Compass Racing McLaren 720S.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|36
|1'11.395
|2
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Ryan Briscoe
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|37
|1'11.587
|0.192
|3
|6
| Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|31
|1'11.645
|0.250
|4
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|36
|1'11.898
|0.503
|5
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|37
|1'12.009
|0.614
|6
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|37
|1'12.470
|1.075
|7
|5
| Joao Barbosa
Sébastien Bourdais
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|35
|1'12.540
|1.145
|8
|85
| Tristan Vautier
Gabriel Aubry
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|40
|1'12.554
|1.159
|9
|3
| Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|38
|1'18.668
|7.273
|10
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C8.R
|39
|1'18.928
|7.533
|11
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|29
|1'19.034
|7.639
|12
|25
| Bruno Spengler
Connor de Phillippi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|33
|1'19.260
|7.865
|13
|14
| Jack Hawksworth
Aaron Telitz
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|38
|1'20.465
|9.070
|14
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|36
|1'20.754
|9.359
|15
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Matt McMurry
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|34
|1'21.070
|9.675
|16
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|33
|1'21.075
|9.680
|17
|16
| Ryan Hardwick
Patrick Long
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|35
|1'21.158
|9.763
|18
|30
| Rob Ferriol
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|36
|1'21.202
|9.807
|19
|76
| Corey Fergus
Paul Holton
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|31
|1'21.220
|9.825
|20
|57
| Alvaro Parente
Mikhail Goikhberg
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|32
|1'21.566
|10.171
|21
|23
| Ian James
Roman De Angelis
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|33
|1'21.783
|10.388
|22
|22
| Till Bechtolsheimer
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|35
|1'21.943
|10.548
|23
|44
| Andy Lally
John Potter
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|32
|1'21.978
|10.583
|24
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|36
|1'22.047
|10.652
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Mid-Ohio
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez