Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The prototype that Porsche hopes will become its latest legend Next / Mid-Ohio IMSA: Bourdais fastest in second practice for Ganassi
IMSA / Mid-Ohio Practice report

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Albuquerque fastest in opening practice

Filipe Albuquerque produced the fastest time in the first practice session for this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Mid-Ohio in an Acura 1-2.

Charles Bradley
By:
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Albuquerque fastest in opening practice
Listen to this article

Albuquerque set the early bar at 1m12.008s in the 90-minute practice, before lowering his time to 1m11.828s in his Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. Tom Blomqvist rose to P2 in the Meyer Shank Racing ARX-05 with 1m11.904s, 0.076s off his pace.

Earl Bamber was the fastest of the Cadillacs for Chip Ganassi Racing, setting 1m12.330s – just over half a second away from the quickest time. Pipo Derani was next up for Action Express, leading fellow Caddy drivers Sebastien Bourdais (CGR) and Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller).

A red flag in the final five minutes of the session halted any hopes of late improvements.

Ryan Dalziel (Era Motorsport) was fastest in LMP2, ahead of Jonathan Bomarito (PR1 Mathiasen) and ex-F1 racer Will Stevens, who’s in for a one-off with Tower Motorsports.

Colin Braun led LMP3 for CORE autosport.

In GTD, where there is no Pro class this weekend, Robby Foley set the pace in the Turner Motorsports BMW M4 on 1m21.220s.

Jack Hawksworth was second in the extra #17 Lexus RC F entry that he shares with Richard Heistand on 1m21.428s, ahead of Bryan Sellars (BMW) and Aaron Telitz (Lexus).

Cla Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 1'11.828
2 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
DPi Acura DPi 1'11.904 0.076
3 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'12.330 0.502
4 Brazil Pipo Derani
United States Tristan Nunez
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'12.357 0.529
5 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'12.794 0.966
6 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
DPi Cadillac DPi 1'12.914 1.086
7 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'13.478 1.650
8 United States Steven Thomas
United States Jonathan Bomarito
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'13.885 2.057
9 Canada John Farano
United Kingdom Will Stevens
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'14.465 2.637
10 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'14.588 2.760
11 United States Josh Pierson
United States Patrick Kelly
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'14.876 3.048
12 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'17.603 5.775
13 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 1'17.957 6.129
14 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'17.968 6.140
15 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'18.013 6.185
16 Portugal Joao Barbosa
United States Lance Willsey
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'18.228 6.400
17 United States Dakota Dickerson
Josh Sarchet
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'18.276 6.448
18 Daniel Goldburg
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 1'18.360 6.532
19 Canada Orey Fidani
Canada Kuno Wittmer
LMP3 Duqueine D08 1'20.966 9.138
20 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'21.220 9.392
21 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Richard Heistand
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'21.428 9.600
22 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD BMW M4 GT3 1'21.649 9.821
23 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'21.667 9.839
24 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'22.046 10.218
25 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'22.214 10.386
26 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'22.228 10.400
27 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'22.359 10.531
28 United States Brendan Iribe
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'22.359 10.531
29 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'22.527 10.699
30 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'22.550 10.722
31 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 0.000
View full results
shares
comments
The prototype that Porsche hopes will become its latest legend
Previous article

The prototype that Porsche hopes will become its latest legend
Next article

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Bourdais fastest in second practice for Ganassi

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Bourdais fastest in second practice for Ganassi
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Why Miami’s unloved chicane won’t be an easy fix due to F1 rules Miami GP
Formula 1

Why Miami’s unloved chicane won’t be an easy fix due to F1 rules

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Bourdais fastest in second practice for Ganassi Mid-Ohio
IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Bourdais fastest in second practice for Ganassi

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Bourdais fastest in second practice for Ganassi
IMSA IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Bourdais fastest in second practice for Ganassi

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Albuquerque fastest in opening practice
IMSA IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Albuquerque fastest in opening practice

The prototype that Porsche hopes will become its latest legend
WEC WEC

The prototype that Porsche hopes will become its latest legend

From Vice to F1: The story of Miami's other grands prix
IMSA IMSA

From Vice to F1: The story of Miami's other grands prix

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.