Mid-Ohio IMSA: Cameron tops second practice in MSR Acura

Ex-F1 racer Felipe Nasr – who shares the AXR Cadillac with Derani – set the early pace around the 2.258-mile road course, working down to 1m11.092s.

Derani took over from Nasr and lowered the P1 time to 1m10.995s in the closing minutes. The Wayne Taylor Racing Acura of Filipe Albuquerque then leapt to second, 0.039s off Derani, but it was Cameron who managed to top him with the last lap of the session – 1m10.766s.

Behind Albuquerque, Harry Tincknell rose to fourth in the sole Mazda, 0.615s off the pace. The Cadillacs of Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller MotorSports) and Kevin Magnussen (Chip Ganassi Racing) completed the six DPi runners.

In GT Daytona, Aaron Telitz set an early 1m20.060 that lasted as P1 for the almost the entire session, almost half a second quicker than Vasser Sullivan Lexus teammate Jack Hawksworth managed yesterday. Zacharie Robichon split the Lexus 1-2 in his Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911, just fractions of a second clear of Frankie Montecalvo in the second RC F.

Madison Snow was fourth fastest in his Lamborghini Huracan, ahead of Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6.

In LMP3, Riley Motorsports’ Dylan Murry set the pace at 1m16.606s, with Joao Barbosa (Sean Creech Motorsport) getting within 0.056s of that. Riley’s Felipe Fraga was third quickest, ahead of yesterday’s pacesetter Colin Braun (CORE Autosport).