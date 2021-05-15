Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac
IMSA / Mid-Ohio Practice report

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Cameron tops second practice in MSR Acura

By:

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura of Dane Cameron set a last-gasp fastest time in the second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship free practice at Mid-Ohio, ahead of Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani.

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Cameron tops second practice in MSR Acura

Ex-F1 racer Felipe Nasr – who shares the AXR Cadillac with Derani – set the early pace around the 2.258-mile road course, working down to 1m11.092s.

Derani took over from Nasr and lowered the P1 time to 1m10.995s in the closing minutes. The Wayne Taylor Racing Acura of Filipe Albuquerque then leapt to second, 0.039s off Derani, but it was Cameron who managed to top him with the last lap of the session – 1m10.766s.

Behind Albuquerque, Harry Tincknell rose to fourth in the sole Mazda, 0.615s off the pace. The Cadillacs of Tristan Vautier (JDC-Miller MotorSports) and Kevin Magnussen (Chip Ganassi Racing) completed the six DPi runners.

In GT Daytona, Aaron Telitz set an early 1m20.060 that lasted as P1 for the almost the entire session, almost half a second quicker than Vasser Sullivan Lexus teammate Jack Hawksworth managed yesterday. Zacharie Robichon split the Lexus 1-2 in his Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911, just fractions of a second clear of Frankie Montecalvo in the second RC F.

Madison Snow was fourth fastest in his Lamborghini Huracan, ahead of Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6.

In LMP3, Riley Motorsports’ Dylan Murry set the pace at 1m16.606s, with Joao Barbosa (Sean Creech Motorsport) getting within 0.056s of that. Riley’s Felipe Fraga was third quickest, ahead of yesterday’s pacesetter Colin Braun (CORE Autosport).

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United States Dane Cameron
France Olivier Pla
28 1'10.766 114.869
2 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
42 1'10.995 0.229 0.229 114.498
3 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
38 1'11.034 0.268 0.039 114.435
4 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
35 1'11.381 0.615 0.347 113.879
5 France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval
39 1'11.477 0.711 0.096 113.726
6 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
36 1'11.716 0.950 0.239 113.347
7 United States Jim Cox
United States Dylan Murry
35 1'16.606 5.840 4.890 106.112
8 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
33 1'16.662 5.896 0.056 106.034
9 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
37 1'16.902 6.136 0.240 105.703
10 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
35 1'17.243 6.477 0.341 105.237
11 United States Jarett Andretti
United States Oliver Askew
33 1'17.499 6.733 0.256 104.889
12 Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Dan Goldburg
22 1'18.719 7.953 1.220 103.264
13 United States Aaron Telitz
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
37 1'20.060 9.294 1.341 101.534
14 Canada Zacharie Robichon
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
37 1'20.277 9.511 0.217 101.259
15 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Zach Veach
40 1'20.324 9.558 0.047 101.200
16 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
37 1'20.386 9.620 0.062 101.122
17 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
35 1'20.429 9.663 0.043 101.068
18 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
36 1'20.601 9.835 0.172 100.852
19 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
37 1'20.602 9.836 0.001 100.851
20 Canada Daniel Morad
United States Michael de Quesada
34 1'20.762 9.996 0.160 100.651
21 United States Rob Ferriol
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
35 1'21.203 10.437 0.441 100.105
22 Jeff Kingsley
Germany Mario Farnbacher
36 1'21.230 10.464 0.027 100.071
23 United States Richard Heistand
United States Jeff Westphal
35 1'21.259 10.493 0.029 100.036
24 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
33 1'21.378 10.612 0.119 99.889
25 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
38 1'21.459 10.693 0.081 99.790
View full results
shares
comments
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac

Previous article

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Mid-Ohio
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Talladega to offer COVID-19 vaccine, and a drive around the track

15h
2
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

16h
3
IndyCar

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!”

14h
4
IndyCar

“Tired of pricks?” message for Daly’s car in GP Indy

5
Formula 1

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1

2h
Latest news
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Cameron tops second practice in MSR Acura
IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Cameron tops second practice in MSR Acura

21m
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac
Video Inside
IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac

16h
Askew joins Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 team for Mid-Ohio
IMSA

Askew joins Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 team for Mid-Ohio

May 6, 2021
Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport
Video Inside
IMSA

Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport

May 5, 2021
Wickens back in racecar, drives BHA Hyundai at Mid-Ohio
Video Inside
IMSA

Wickens back in racecar, drives BHA Hyundai at Mid-Ohio

May 4, 2021
Latest videos
IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac 06:17
IMSA
5h

IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac

IMSA: Robert Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport 00:39
IMSA
May 5, 2021

IMSA: Robert Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute 01:21
IMSA
Feb 1, 2021

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac Mid-Ohio
Video Inside
IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Toyota investors criticize Akio Toyoda’s position over EVs
Automotive

Toyota investors criticize Akio Toyoda’s position over EVs

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020

Trending Today

Talladega to offer COVID-19 vaccine, and a drive around the track
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Talladega to offer COVID-19 vaccine, and a drive around the track

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!”

“Tired of pricks?” message for Daly’s car in GP Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

“Tired of pricks?” message for Daly’s car in GP Indy

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1

NASCAR veteran Dave Blaney injured in World of Outlaws event at Eldora
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

NASCAR veteran Dave Blaney injured in World of Outlaws event at Eldora

Porsche wants GTE car to race on beyond 2022
WEC WEC

Porsche wants GTE car to race on beyond 2022

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Cameron tops second practice in MSR Acura
IMSA IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Cameron tops second practice in MSR Acura

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac

Askew joins Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 team for Mid-Ohio
IMSA IMSA

Askew joins Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 team for Mid-Ohio

Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Wickens still aims to return to “elite level” of motorsport

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.