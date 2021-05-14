Mid-Ohio IMSA: Derani leads first practice in AXR Cadillac

Derani circulated in 1m11.846s on his final flying lap of the session, topping Taylor’s best time by 0.375s.

Dane Cameron had set the early pace for Meyer Shank Racing in its Acura around the 2.258-mile road course, working down to 1m12.501s. In the second half of the session, Felipe Nasr for Action Express Racing jumped up to P1 with a lap of 1m12.368s before Taylor lowered the benchmark further to 1m12.221s.

But then Derani went for another run in the closing minutes and secured the top spot with ease. Cameron ended the session in third, ahead of Renger van der Zande in the Chip Ganassi Racing Caddy and Tristan Vautier in the JDC-Miller MotorSports version.

The lone Mazda only went out late in the session, with Oliver Jarvis lapping at 1m13.312s, over a second off the pace.

In GT Daytona, Jack Hawksworth set the pace for the Vasser Sullivan Lexus team with a lap of 1m20.513s, almost three tenths clear of the Turner Motorsports BMW M6 of Bill Auberlen.

Patrick Long was third quickest in the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911, fractions of a second ahead of Laurens Vanthoor in Pfaff Motorsports’ version.

In LMP3, Colin Braun led the way at 1m17.752s for CORE Autosport, a tenth ahead of Andretti Autosport’s Oliver Askew. Braun was also 0.26s ahead of Felipe Fraga’s Riley Motorsports entry and Dylan Murry in the second Riley car.

Jarett Andretti caused a red flag early on after leaving the pits too soon in the car he shares with Askew, then stopping out on track.

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 31 Felipe Nasr

Pipo Derani Cadillac 1'11.846 32 2 10 Ricky Taylor

F.Albuquerque Acura 1'12.221 0.375 33 3 60 Dane Cameron

Olivier Pla Acura 1'12.501 0.655 26 4 01 R.van der Zande

Kevin Magnussen Cadillac 1'12.529 0.683 33 5 5 Tristan Vautier

Loïc Duval Cadillac 1'12.718 0.872 37 6 55 Oliver Jarvis

Harry Tincknell Mazda 1'12.909 1.063 20 7 54 Jon Bennett

Colin Braun Ligier/Nissan 1'17.240 5.394 32 8 36 Jarett Andretti

Oliver Askew Ligier/Nissan 1'17.340 5.494 27 9 74 Gar Robinson

Felipe Fraga Ligier/Nissan 1'17.500 5.654 34 10 91 Jim Cox

Dylan Murry Ligier/Nissan 1'17.656 5.810 27 11 33 Lance Willsey

João Barbosa Ligier/Nissan 1'17.768 5.922 26 12 38 Rasmus Lindh

Daniel Goldburg Ligier/Nissan 1'18.004 6.158 25 13 14 Aaron Telitz

Jack Hawksworth Lexus 1'20.513 8.667 30 14 96 Bill Auberlen

Robby Foley BMW 1'20.804 8.958 30 15 16 Ryan Hardwick

Patrick Long Porsche 1'20.931 9.085 33 16 9 Z.Robichon

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 1'20.944 9.098 30 17 01 R.van der Zande

Kevin Magnussen Cadillac 1'20.998 9.152 17 18 12 F.Montecalvo

Zach Veach Lexus 1'21.232 9.386 31 19 44 John Potter

Andy Lally Acura 1'21.234 9.388 31 20 28 Daniel Morad

M.De Quesada Mercedes 1'21.681 9.835 21 21 66 T.Bechtolsheimer

Marc Miller Acura 1'21.698 9.852 32 22 39 Richard Heistand

Jeff Westphal Audi 1'21.756 9.910 31 23 88 Rob Ferriol

Katherine Legge Porsche 1'21.794 9.948 30 24 23 Roman De Angelis

Ross Gunn Aston Martin 1'21.799 9.953 33 25 76 Jeffrey Kingsley

Mario Farnbacher Acura 1'21.806 9.960 31