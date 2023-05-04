Subscribe
Previous / IMSA drops LMP3 class from 2024 amid GTP growth
IMSA / Laguna Seca News

Montoya to drive RWR entry in three IMSA races

Juan Pablo Montoya will pilot a Rick Ware Racing entry in three IMSA races later this year.

Nick DeGroot
By:
#81 DragonSpeed USA Oreca LMP2 07: Juan Pablo Montoya

Montoya, a two-time Indy 500 champion with race victories in Formula 1 and the NASCAR Cup Series, is one of of the most versatile drivers in racing.

A native of Bogota, Colombia, Montoya is also no stranger to sports car racing. He is a three-time overall winner of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and earned the IMSA WeatherTech DPi championship with Acura Team Penske in 2019. 

At 47 years old, he will return to IMSA for three races this year. Competing in the LMP2 category, he will drive the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry at Laguna Seca on May 14, Road America on August 6, and the Indianapolis Road Course on September 17. 

I have been very fortunate to race in multiple categories with some of the best teams in history,” said Montoya. “During those years, I have had a lot of success in each series constantly fighting for the championship. I love racing the LMP2 car and feel my experience can be a great asset to the team. I can see us winning races together.”

Eric Lux, drove the car at the 2023 Rolex 24 and the Sebring 12 Hours, will be Montoya's co-driver. He finished sixth in class at Daytona, and seventh at Sebring.

shares
comments

IMSA drops LMP3 class from 2024 amid GTP growth
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR 2023 Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Kansas

NASCAR 2023 Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track

RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track

NASCAR Cup
Dover

RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track RFK continues to make noticeable gains on the track

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits

Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits

Injured Bastianini replaced by Petrucci for French MotoGP round

Injured Bastianini replaced by Petrucci for French MotoGP round

MGP MotoGP
Jerez May testing

Injured Bastianini replaced by Petrucci for French MotoGP round Injured Bastianini replaced by Petrucci for French MotoGP round

F1 can't "push away" overtaking issues - Steiner

F1 can't "push away" overtaking issues - Steiner

F1 Formula 1

F1 can't "push away" overtaking issues - Steiner F1 can't "push away" overtaking issues - Steiner

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe