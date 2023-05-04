Montoya to drive RWR entry in three IMSA races

Montoya, a two-time Indy 500 champion with race victories in Formula 1 and the NASCAR Cup Series, is one of of the most versatile drivers in racing.

A native of Bogota, Colombia, Montoya is also no stranger to sports car racing. He is a three-time overall winner of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and earned the IMSA WeatherTech DPi championship with Acura Team Penske in 2019.

At 47 years old, he will return to IMSA for three races this year. Competing in the LMP2 category, he will drive the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry at Laguna Seca on May 14, Road America on August 6, and the Indianapolis Road Course on September 17.

I have been very fortunate to race in multiple categories with some of the best teams in history,” said Montoya. “During those years, I have had a lot of success in each series constantly fighting for the championship. I love racing the LMP2 car and feel my experience can be a great asset to the team. I can see us winning races together.”

Eric Lux, drove the car at the 2023 Rolex 24 and the Sebring 12 Hours, will be Montoya's co-driver. He finished sixth in class at Daytona, and seventh at Sebring.