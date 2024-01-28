Subscribe
IMSA Daytona 24 Hours
News

Nasr credits Penske for final pitstop, “confused” with timing of checkered flag

Felipe Nasr hailed Penske's call on the final pit stop that elevated him to lead on the last restart en route to his first overall victory in the Daytona 24 Hours, which ended rather abruptly.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated

The 31-year-old Brazilian lost the lead to Cadillac Racing’s Tom Blomqvist with 72 minutes remaining in the twice-around-the-clock endurance classic, but a late caution ultimately set up the race-deciding pitstop.

Both drivers short filled, but it was Nasr’s No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 that managed to pull ahead off pit lane to reclaim the lead.

The restart with 30 minutes to go set up a frantic fight to the finish, which saw Nasr defending on a knife’s edge while navigating through traffic around Daytona International Speedway’s 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course.

In the end, Nasr was able to hold steady and take the victory by 2.112s over Blomqvist, who came in as a defending two-time winner of the event.

“The race really came down to the wire at the final stop,” Nasr said.

“It was pretty much all about the fuel and energy numbers we were reaching. I just have to say that was a great call from the team, just to give me the opportunity to lead again in that final part of the race and then it was just down to me to hit the numbers and keep the No. 31 behind.

“Man, 24 hours of racing to go that way, it gives you a lot of emotions at the end. I just knew it wasn’t over, so I kept my focus until the finish line. I had traffic and the No. 31 was keeping up the pressure.

“But I’m glad it went our way after all the hard work and the difficult times we had in 2023, especially here. This the best gift we could give to ourselves.”

Race winners #7 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden

Photo by: LAT Photo USA for IMSA

Race winners #7 Team Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden

While the outing marked Nasr’s 10th career win in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, this one came against his former team Action Express Racing, which prepared Blomqvist’s Cadillac V-Series.R. Additionally, the final stint by Nasr helped deliver team owner Roger Penske his first Daytona 24 win since 1969.

However, Nasr wasn’t completely sure when the checkered flag would fall as Race Control called the race after 23h58m24.723s. Even the ticker on the broadcast went from two to go to the checkered when he crossed the finish line.

“You gotta keep on the throttle until you know it’s over, right,” Nasr said.

“That’s what Tim Cindric (President, Team Penske) said on the radio. I was confused, too. I don’t know if there was two white flags, because I was focused on each corner, each braking point, and on the traffic. I was making sure there was no mistakes until the end.

“Happy we did it with these guys, tremendous effort for everybody here.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Blomqvist rues late caution for costing him another Daytona 24 win
Next article Daytona 24h: Porsche triumphs after epic duel with Cadillac
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Daytona 24h, H12: Aitken keeps Cadillac out front at halfway

Daytona 24h, H12: Aitken keeps Cadillac out front at halfway

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h, H12: Aitken keeps Cadillac out front at halfway Daytona 24h, H12: Aitken keeps Cadillac out front at halfway

Daytona 24h, H9: Cadillac’s Derani in control as trouble strikes Bourdais

Daytona 24h, H9: Cadillac’s Derani in control as trouble strikes Bourdais

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h, H9: Cadillac’s Derani in control as trouble strikes Bourdais Daytona 24h, H9: Cadillac’s Derani in control as trouble strikes Bourdais

Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours

Tom Blomqvist
More from
Tom Blomqvist
IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success

IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success

IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success IMSA champion Action Express explains key to Cadillac success

IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing

Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank

Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank Blomqvist's "brain capacity" pivotal for IndyCar's new hybrid – Shank

Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
Newgarden on Daytona 24h: Porsche “can close out as good as anybody”

Newgarden on Daytona 24h: Porsche “can close out as good as anybody”

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Newgarden on Daytona 24h: Porsche “can close out as good as anybody” Newgarden on Daytona 24h: Porsche “can close out as good as anybody”

The returning Daytona Prototype king who strengthens Porsche's IMSA attack

The returning Daytona Prototype king who strengthens Porsche's IMSA attack

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

The returning Daytona Prototype king who strengthens Porsche's IMSA attack The returning Daytona Prototype king who strengthens Porsche's IMSA attack

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

RB F1 team appoints ex-FIA man Goss, confirms Permane as racing director

RB F1 team appoints ex-FIA man Goss, confirms Permane as racing director

F1 Formula 1

RB F1 team appoints ex-FIA man Goss, confirms Permane as racing director RB F1 team appoints ex-FIA man Goss, confirms Permane as racing director

Rasmussen pace key to “sitting duck” Era’s LMP2 Daytona 24 Hours win

Rasmussen pace key to “sitting duck” Era’s LMP2 Daytona 24 Hours win

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Rasmussen pace key to “sitting duck” Era’s LMP2 Daytona 24 Hours win Rasmussen pace key to “sitting duck” Era’s LMP2 Daytona 24 Hours win

Hamilton reunites with Hynes as Copper management deal ends

Hamilton reunites with Hynes as Copper management deal ends

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton reunites with Hynes as Copper management deal ends Hamilton reunites with Hynes as Copper management deal ends

MotoGP rookie Acosta ‘has lived last three years with pressure of expectation’

MotoGP rookie Acosta ‘has lived last three years with pressure of expectation’

MGP MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Acosta ‘has lived last three years with pressure of expectation’ MotoGP rookie Acosta ‘has lived last three years with pressure of expectation’

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024 How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe