Thompson to race Lexus in IMSA endurance races / BMW: Tough GTP development like "rolling a rock up a hill"
IMSA News

NBC Sports reveals 80-plus hours of coverage for IMSA in 2023

The full on-screen schedule for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has been revealed today by NBC Sports, with coverage across NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
NBC Sports reveals 80-plus hours of coverage for IMSA in 2023
Listen to this article

NBC Sports will present more than 80 hours of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, including live comprehensive coverage of the historic 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance race on January 28-29.

NBC Sports’ 2023 IMSA schedule is highlighted by 12 hours of NBC broadcast network coverage, matching last year’s total which was the most since NBC Sports acquired the rights in 2018. Races airing on NBC include the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the 2hr40m race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on May 14, the SportsCar Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on July 9, and the return of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time in nine years with the Battle on the Bricks on Sept. 17.

Peacock will serve as the streaming home of the WeatherTech Championship with flag-to-flag live coverage of all races as well as exclusive coverage for portions of select endurance races, including the Rolex 24, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of The Glen and Petit Le Mans. Peacock will also again present live coverage of all IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races in 2023.

USA Network will present more than 35 hours of live WeatherTech Championship coverage throughout the year. CNBC will air encore presentations of all Michelin Pilot Challenge, VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo races.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing the exciting, competitive racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 and starting the engines in just a few short weeks with the iconic Rolex 24 at Daytona,” said Matthew Grassie, director, programming and rights management, NBC Sports. “IMSA fans won’t miss a minute of the action throughout the season with the return of comprehensive live race coverage on Peacock and extensive coverage on NBC and USA Network.”

IMSA President John Doonan declared: “IMSA is embarking on a new era in 2023 with the introduction of our flagship Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, featuring the highest-technology and most sustainable racecars competing in North America. With NBC network coverage for the launch of this new platform combined with flag-to-flag availability on Peacock and many hours of programming on USA Network and CNBC, IMSA is poised to experience a substantial boost in interest and popularity beginning next season.”

Broadcast schedule:

 

Race

Circuit

Platform

Time (ET)

Sun., Jan. 22

Roar Before the Rolex 24

Daytona International Speedway

Peacock

1:25 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 28- Sun., Jan. 29

Rolex 24 At Daytona

Daytona International Speedway

NBC, Peacock, USA Network

1:30 p.m.

Sat., March 18

Twelve Hours of Sebring

Sebring International Raceway

Peacock, USA Network

10 a.m.

Sat., April 15

Grand Prix of Long Beach

Long Beach Street Circuit

Peacock, USA Network

5 p.m.

Sun., May 14

Laguna Seca

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

NBC, Peacock

3 p.m.

Sun., June 25

Six Hours of The Glen

Watkins Glen International

Peacock, USA Network

10:30 a.m.

Sun., July 9

SportsCar Grand Prix

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

NBC, Peacock

Noon

Sat., July 22

Northeast Grand Prix

Lime Rock Park

Peacock, USA Network

Noon

Sun., Aug. 6

SportsCar Weekend

Road America

Peacock, USA Network

11 a.m.

Sun., Aug. 27

GT Challenge at VIR

VIRginia International Raceway

Peacock, USA Network

2 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 17

Battle on the Bricks

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NBC, Peacock

1 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 14

Petit Le Mans

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Peacock, USA Network

Noon

 

