Previous / GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours / Breaking news

New drivers for GTLM Porsche in 36-car Sebring entrylist

By:

A revised line-up in the WeatherTech Racing Proton Porsche are among the most notable changes for next week’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

New drivers for GTLM Porsche in 36-car Sebring entrylist

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s second round will feature 36 cars – seven DPi, five LMP2, six LMP3, five GTLM and 13 GTD – on the legendary 17-turn, 3.74-mile course in Florida.

The 12 Hours, which is also the second round of the four-race championship-within-a-championship Michelin Endurance Cup, will see WeatherTech Racing’s Porsche 911 RSR take on the two Corvette C8.Rs and two Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW M8s with a new-look driver lineup.

Incumbent Cooper MacNeil was partnered by Richard Lietz, Kevin Estre and Gianmaria Bruni in January’s Rolex 24 Hours, the quartet incurring damage from the drop of the green flag, and eventually finishing 10 laps down on the GTLM class-winning Corvette.

Next week, MacNeil will be joined by yet more Porsche factory drivers, namely Matt Campbell – who raced in Pfaff Motorsports’ Porsche 911 GT3R at Daytona – and Mathieu Jaminet.

Campbell, who co-drove the Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche to GTE Am victory at Le Mans in 2018, has scored two wins in IMSA, one at GTD level (Road America 2019 for Pfaff), and one in the GTLM works Porsche 911 RSR at Petit Le Mans last year.

Jaminet, meanwhile, has two Rolex 24 podium finishes in the works Porsche to his name, and has raced Sebring twice for Porsche – once in a GTD car for Wright Motorsports, once in the works entry in GTLM.

As announced last week, the second Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R will again bolster the ranks of DPi entries, the handsome Ally-sponsored machine to be driven by Jimmie Johnson, Simon Pagenaud and Kamui Kobayashi.

United Autosport joins the LMP2 ranks with an Oreca to be steered by Wayne Boyd, Guy Smith and Jim McGuire.

While the GT Daytona field has shrunk from 20 to 13 entries for Sebring, it will include the new fulltime entry from Team Hardpoint EBM. Although Katherine Legge and Christina Nielsen’s enduro partner has yet to be revealed, the Earl Bamber/Rob Ferriol car’s ‘third man’ will be Trenton Estep.

For full entrylist, click here.

 

Series IMSA
Event Sebring 12 Hours
Author David Malsher-Lopez

