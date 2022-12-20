Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / BMW: Tough GTP development like “rolling a rock up a hill” Next / Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”
IMSA News

New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy

Former Le Mans winner Nick Tandy says Porsche’s new 963 is “very different to drive” from the ultra-successful 919 Hybrid that he used to win the French sportscar classic in 2015.

Charles Bradley
By:
New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy
Listen to this article

Tandy will race fulltime in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series in 2023, driving for the new Porsche Penske Motorsport team and partnering Mathieu Jaminet.

Although the 963 also boasts a hybrid system, its single-spec energy recovery layout is very different from the cutting-edge bespoke technology that the 919 used from 2014-17. The 919 boasted both kinetic and thermal systems, and powered each axle of the remarkable two-liter V4-engined car, which produced about 900bhp.

“It looks similar, and it feels similar when you sit inside it, but they are very different to drive,” explained Tandy. “LMP1 was very much of its time, that’s what my manufacturer wanted to race back then.

“In my experience of the LMP1 class, the cars were full bespoke with in-house development – different parts of the factory worked on different parts of the car, but it was all one project. Everything was developed together and intertwined. Offices for each department were right next to each other.

“The big difference with LMDh, even though the car is a Porsche, is we are using parts from other places around the world. The difficulty comes integrating all those parts together. It makes it more difficult when there are more external factors.

“This is the beauty of these regulations, because there is less development cost and it enables us to go racing again. I’m all for the fastest cars to be as fast as they can, but also to be as affordable as they can, so as many people can race as much as possible.”

#1 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Neel Jani, Andre Lotterer, Nick Tandy

#1 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Neel Jani, Andre Lotterer, Nick Tandy

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

As well as his LMP1 experience, Tandy has also been a mainstay of GT racing, winning Petit Le Mans outright as well as 24-hour classics at the Nurburgring and Spa in Porsche 911s. He feels that the pendulum has swung back towards the prototype classes in terms of manufacturer focus.

“The last few years, where I’ve seen the biggest manufacturer contest and building of the greatest cars, and the best development of teams and drivers, was in GT racing,” he said. “Now it feels like we’ve switched back again.

“Obviously I’m lucky to be in this sport at this time, and I’ll get to sample three very different eras of amazing manufacturer racing [LMP1, GT and GTP] at the top level.

“It’s also going to be very interesting to see how it develops between GTP and Hypercar. Sure, the cars are both hybrid prototypes, but they’re hugely different.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

BMW: Tough GTP development like “rolling a rock up a hill”
Previous article

BMW: Tough GTP development like “rolling a rock up a hill”
Next article

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Watch 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R test at Sebring
IMSA

Watch 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R test at Sebring

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato debuts as two-seat coupe with retro twist
Automotive

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato debuts as two-seat coupe with retro twist

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Nick Tandy More from
Nick Tandy
Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe
WEC

Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe

2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC
WEC

2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective Fuji
WEC

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective

Latest news

Board changes for Motorsport Australia
General General

Board changes for Motorsport Australia

Three new directors will join the Motorsport Australia Board for 2023.

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”

Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM’s sportscar racing program manager, says that calibrating the code to run a GTP prototype has been the biggest mountain ahead of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Red Bull F1 car to lap Mount Panorama at Bathurst
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull F1 car to lap Mount Panorama at Bathurst

A Red Bull Formula 1 car will run demonstration laps of the famous Mount Panorama circuit during the Bathurst 12 Hour weekend in February.

Sainz: Audi has built “brave” new car for 2023 Dakar Rally
Dakar Dakar

Sainz: Audi has built “brave” new car for 2023 Dakar Rally

Carlos Sainz Sr says Audi has been “brave” with its revised RS Q e-tron E2 for the 2023 Dakar Rally, which starts on December 31.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.