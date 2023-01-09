Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

NTE/SSR’s Rolex 24 line-up includes two debutants

NTE/SSR’s driver roster for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona will include two drivers who are new to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
NTE/SSR’s Rolex 24 line-up includes two debutants
Listen to this article

The #42 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 in new Evo2 form will see Don Yount and Jaden Conwright joined by Kerong Li and Alessio Deledda.

Li of China made his sports car racing debut in 2021 at Road Atlanta with NTE/SSR in the Michelin Pilot Challenge and last year competed in Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe’s Pro-Am Cup, and the Hankook 24hr GT Series.

He commented: “Daytona is one of my biggest dreams for a long time and finally we make that come true this year. I’m looking forward to the biggest endurance race of the world and hope we get that Rolex!”

Deledda joins NTE having recently competed in the DTM championship with GRT Grasser Racing in a Huracan GT3 Evo. He began his career in motorcycle racing, moving to open wheel racing in 2018 and reached Formula 2 before moving to sportscars last year.

He said: “I have never raced an endurance race and participating in the 24 hours of Daytona will certainly be exciting since it is one of the most prestigious races in the world, but also very demanding both mentally and physically. 

“Racing in America is new for me and I will meet everyone at NTE/SSR for the first time. I’ve been practicing the circuit on the simulator, and it looks very fun. My pace has been good, and I’ve improved with each lap.”

Team principal Paul Mata stated: “The Rolex 24 field is at capacity, and it’s such an honor for NTE/SSR to be included in such a prestigious event against some of the world’s best teams and drivers. I got my start as a mechanic and to now be a team owner, competing against this field with such a strong lineup really calls the best out of each and every person at NTE. We’ve proven to be competitive against many of these teams, and now we are ready to fight for our place on the podium of an important event. I believe we have the lineup to make that happen.”

Gentleman driver Yount’s best result with NTE/SSR is fourth place at Watkins Glen’s six-hour race but achieved a third in the Rolex 24 Hours in the Prototype Challenge class with BAR1 Motorsports.

Conwright, who is aiming to be one of the team’s full-season drivers, after seven outings with the team in 2022, said: “I’m really looking forward to returning to the Rolex 24 At Daytona with NTE/SSR. Last year we had a really solid race going until the issue 19 hours in, so I feel like we're heading back with some unfinished business.

“Now that we've had a year to improve and develop, I think we're much more prepared to tackle this difficult race. Looking forward to finally hitting the track in the new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 2 during the Roar Before the 24.”

