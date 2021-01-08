Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Mar
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
05 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team

shares
comments
Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team
By:

Former Mazda DPi driver Tristan Nunez will compete in the full IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driving an LMP2 entry for the new WIN Autosport team.

WIN Autosport, formed by driver Steven Thomas, will enter a car driven by Thomas and Nunez for the full season. For the four Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, the pair will be joined by Thomas Merrill, while the fourth driver for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona will be IMSA Prototype Challenge champion Matt Bell.

Thomas, who earned the Bronze Cup in the Prototype Challenge in 2020, was accompanied for two of those rounds by Merrill, while this year Thomas will continue his PC campaign driving WIN’s LMP3 car for all six sprint races.

For Nunez, who became synonymous with Mazda over the last seven years, the deal comes as a relief after being left as ‘odd man out’ for 2021 as Mazda has cut back from two to one Prototypes. Nunez’s former co-driver Oliver Jarvis will now partner Harry Tincknell on a full-time basis, and Tincknell’s previous partner Jonathan Bomarito has become the endurance ‘extra’ for the Rolex 24, Sebring 12 Hours, Watkins Glen 6 Hours and Petit Le Mans.

After a scoring a podium in the old Lola-based Mazda Prototype in 2016, Nunez racked up one win and 10 other top-three finishes over the past four seasons in the Mazda RT24-P.

Said Thomas: “When Tristan believed we had built a good team and wanted to race with us, that was a big boost.

“Tristan is young but already brings so much top-level experience. He helps the team in every way. And of course, he’s quick. Bell is a champion and has great experience and watch out for Thomas Merrill. He will be as quick as anyone.”

Bobby Golasinski, who was recruited by Thomas to assist him with this venture and who will have an interest in the new team, echoed Thomas’s sentiments.

“Tristan is one of the best prototype drivers in the business and Bell and Merrill are top pros. Steven Thomas has only been driving racecars for two years, but with Ross Bentley of Speed Secrets as his coach, he has progressed quickly, turning the fastest lap among Bronze drivers at the final Prototype Challenge race last year and winning the Bronze Cup.

“Bobby Orgel at PR1 graciously helped us test Steve in the P2 car and we both think he can be successful.

“Steve recognizes how important each member of the team is to our success. It’s unusual for a Bronze driver to be so committed to the team around him. Steve’s loyalty and appreciation for the work the guys do really makes the team pull together. All of us want to be a part of this new venture and see how far we can go.”

Michael Harvey, who formerly ran Porsche’s factory GTLM team, will run WIN Autosport, with Jim “Chachi” Malicki as engineer, Cyril Ma (who engineered Thomas’ LMP3 car) as assistant engineer, and Lauren Elkins as data engineer.

Kubica, Habsburg join High Class for Rolex 24

Previous article

Kubica, Habsburg join High Class for Rolex 24
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Thomas Merrill , Tristan Nunez
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

BUSCH: Las Vegas: Jeremy Mayfield preview
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: Las Vegas: Jeremy Mayfield preview

Souvenir trailers could return at NASCAR races
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Souvenir trailers could return at NASCAR races

2019 NASCAR Bristol night race weekend schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2019 NASCAR Bristol night race weekend schedule

WKA: CIK: Rock Island Grand Prix results
Kart Kart / News

WKA: CIK: Rock Island Grand Prix results

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations
General General / Breaking news

Volkswagen to cease all motorsport operations

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability

Latest news

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team

Kubica, Habsburg join High Class for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Kubica, Habsburg join High Class for Rolex 24

WeatherTech Racing moves to GTLM with Porsche, Proton
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

WeatherTech Racing moves to GTLM with Porsche, Proton

Can-Am footage shows McLaren's racing soul
Video Inside
Misc General / Special feature

Can-Am footage shows McLaren's racing soul

Trending

1
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

2
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

3
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Las Vegas: Jeremy Mayfield preview

4
NASCAR Cup

Souvenir trailers could return at NASCAR races

5
NASCAR Cup

2019 NASCAR Bristol night race weekend schedule

Latest news

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team
IMSA

Nunez lands LMP2 drive with new WIN Autosport team

Kubica, Habsburg join High Class for Rolex 24
IMSA

Kubica, Habsburg join High Class for Rolex 24

WeatherTech Racing moves to GTLM with Porsche, Proton
IMSA

WeatherTech Racing moves to GTLM with Porsche, Proton

Can-Am footage shows McLaren's racing soul
Misc

Can-Am footage shows McLaren's racing soul

Veach, Montecalvo earn Vasser Sullivan Lexus rides
IMSA

Veach, Montecalvo earn Vasser Sullivan Lexus rides

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.