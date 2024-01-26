Penske, Porsche chasing significant milestones in 2024
Team Penske and Porsche are within reach of exceptional achievements in 2024, which begins with a shared goal in this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours.
Roger Penske has only found Victory Lane once in the twice-around-the-clock battle at Daytona International Speedway, and that happened in 1969 courtesy of Mark Donohue and Chuck Parsons in a Lola T70 that was powered by Chevrolet.
However, Porsche has been a force in the endurance classic, capturing a record 19 wins as a constructor, along with four additional wins solely as an engine supplier.
For a second consecutive year, the pair go into IMSA’s season-opener merged as Porsche Penske Motorsport, with the German manufacturer seeking its 20th win as a factory outfit.
Meanwhile, in the IndyCar Series, Penske is also set to chase a record-extending 20th victory in the Indianapolis 500 this upcoming May.
Josef Newgarden’s last-lap pass on Marcus Ericsson secured a 19th win in ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ last season, which was also Penske’s first since purchasing the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series in November 2019.
Penske, 86, shared his thoughts with Motorsport.com on the unique numerology that beckons.
“Wow, I think that is a great stat, and maybe that's one we got to complete,” Penske said.
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Roger Penske. Team owner Penske Motorsport
“Those are the things we like about that. I mean, you get to these numbers, and they make a big difference. And I think that 20th for Porsche, 20th for our victory, terrific.”
And among the stout roster on hand for PPM is Newgarden, who is competing in the GTP category for only the second time ever (Petit Le Mans, 2023), piloting the No. 7 Porsche 963 alongside Felipe Nasr, Dane Cameron and Matt Campbell.
And considering Newgarden has got on well in the LMDh machine, showing competent pace throughout and was among the quickest in the final sector of Thursday night’s practice around the 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course, the prospects of replicating a special performance like he did on 28 May 2023, could be on the horizon.
“Well, I think that's key,” Penske said. “I mean, there's a number (11) of IndyCar drivers in the Rolex, which is terrific.
“Obviously, we've worked hard to get Josef a seat in the car for the practice and testing because this is not just jump in the car and race anymore; it's flat out. I think he's got a great chance. He did a great job the other night when he spent time behind the wheel at night and we're excited. Look, he can help bring this victory home and I hope we can.”
Each of the last four years has seen a full-time IndyCar Series driver find glory in Daytona.
Sharing his thoughts on the prospect of the looming milestones, Newgarden told Motorsport.com: “It's fun timing.
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell, Josef Newgarden
“There's no doubt that would be pretty magical to pull off. There are no guarantees, but I think everybody's as motivated as they can be to make the most of this coming year.
“Roger is just as focused as ever and excited to be in Daytona. The main thing for us is trying to give ourselves a chance. Every time we show up to the track, we got to give ourselves an opportunity and then if we're in the right place at the right time, we're going to try and capitalize on it.
“All I see is tremendous opportunity in front of us, like always. And with Roger, I feel confident we can get there.”
Latest news
Daytona 24 Hours: Schedule, how to watch on TV and more
Daytona 24 Hours: Schedule, how to watch on TV and more Daytona 24 Hours: Schedule, how to watch on TV and more
Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours
Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours Fittipaldi to sub for injured Novalak in Daytona 24 Hours
Evans questions lack of investigation after Vergne Diriyah E-Prix contact
Evans questions lack of investigation after Vergne Diriyah E-Prix contact Evans questions lack of investigation after Vergne Diriyah E-Prix contact
Evans not prepared to increase risk to claim WRC Monte Carlo win
Evans not prepared to increase risk to claim WRC Monte Carlo win Evans not prepared to increase risk to claim WRC Monte Carlo win
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.