Vautier more confident in JDC Miller than when they won Sebring
IMSA News

Penske reveals WEC LMP2 contender

Penske Logistics will be the primary sponsor of Team Penske’s Oreca-Gibson LMP2 car in the World Endurance Championship.

Penske reveals WEC LMP2 contender
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Penske unveiled the car which will be raced by Dane Cameron, Felipe Nasr and Emmanuel Collard, starting with this month’s 1000 miles of Sebring in support of IMSA second round, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

The car will feature the yellow and blue colors seen on several IndyCar and NASCAR entries from Penske over the past dozen years.

“As a company who helps leading global companies optimize their supply chains, we’re excited to be part of the next chapter in Team Penske’s long and successful history on the track,” said Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics. “We wish the drivers and the team the best of luck in this highly competitive series.”

Penske is embarking on an LMP2 program “to get acclimated to the racing, the circuits and the rules” of FIA WEC, ahead of its Porsche Team Penske LMDh debuts in both WEC in 2023.

The highlight of the WEC calendar includes the world’s most historic and prestigious sports car event – the 24 Hours of Le Mans – slated for June 11-12. It will mark the first time that Team Penske will compete at the legendary race since 1971 when Mark Donohue and David Hobbs raced a Ferrari 512M for the team.

The WEC schedule also includes visits to Spa-Francorchamps, Monza, Fuji and Bahrain in 2022.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world.

Vautier more confident in JDC Miller than when they won Sebring
Previous article

Vautier more confident in JDC Miller than when they won Sebring
