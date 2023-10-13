Petit Le Mans IMSA: Albuquerque heads Acura 1-2 in night practice

Albuquerque set the fastest tour on his very last lap of the session in Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport’s Acura ARX-06, to beat the Meyer Shank Racing example of Tom Blomqvist by 0.003s.

The 10-hour race will finish in the darkness on Saturday and given IMSA’s yellow flag rules – coupled with a 54-car entry list around the undulating 2.54-mile road course – it’s highly likely that whoever is fastest in these conditions might scoop the race victory and the title.

But that was swayed with many drivers needing to complete their night driving allotment of time, so a lack of red flags was a total boon for that.

After 30 minutes of the 90-min session, Alexander Sims led the way in Action Express Racing’s Cadillac V-Series.R on 1m11.713s with Porsche Penske Motorsport’s WEC import Laurens Vanthoor and Chip Ganassi Racing’s IndyCar ace Scott Dixon within a tenth.

Jack Aitken extended the AXR Caddy’s advantage by improving to 1m11.612s, before Colin Braun put Acura P1 in MSR’s final outing with the ARX-06 with a time of 1m11.592s, which he improved to 1m11.440s.

Porsche’s Matt Campbell topped that in the #7 963 by 0.068s with 1m11.372s in the final half an hour before Tom Blomqvist struck back for MSR, having taken over from Braun, with 1m11.299s.

Albuquerque then made it an Acura 1-3 in the WTR ARX-06, 0.159s off the pace, until beating the MSR sister car by 0.003s with a final lap of 1m11.293s. Campbell was third, as Aitken and Vanthoor slipped back to fourth and fifth, ahead of Renger van der Zande’s CGR Caddy.

Neel Jani’s Proton-run Porsche 963 lost a wheel at the chicane just before the halfway point and became stranded in the pits for some time while repairs were made. Campbell suffered a brief off at Turn 10 and almost hit Jani’s errant wheel.

The RLL BMWs of Nick Yelloly and Augusto Farfus sandwiched the Proton Porsche, while Jenson Button got some serious night-time running in the JDC-Miller 963 but the car ended the session slowest in GTP in Mike Rockenfeller’s hands.

TDS Racing’s Mikkel Jensen set the pace in LMP2, ahead of Paul-Loup Chatin (PR1 Mathiasen), Christian Rasmussen (Era) and Scott McLaughlin (Tower).

In LMP3, Nico Varrone (AWA) led the way from Gabby Chaves (Andretti Autosport) and Garett Grist (Jr III).

In GTD Pro, Mirko Bortolotti set the pace in the Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan, ahead of birthday boy Bill Auberlen’s Turner-run BMW M4, who led the pro-am category.