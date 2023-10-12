Subscribe
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais again fastest in second practice

Sebastien Bourdais again topped IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice Thursday afternoon at Road Atlanta.

Nick DeGroot
By:
#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon

The second session in preparation for this weekend's season finale was slowed by one red flag, which saw the No. 35 TDS Racing ORECA of Giedo van der Garde have an off at Turn 3. There were other incidents, but none were enough to force another stoppage.

Bourdais set a blistering pace in the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R, lapping the circuit in 1:09.671s and topping the leaderboard in both FP1 and FP2.

Read Also:

Bourdais was the only driver to get below 1:10 on the time sheets, ending the 105-minute session 0.432s clear of Augusto Farfus in the No. 24 BMW Motorsport machine and 0.467 clear of Felipe Nasr in the No. 7 Penske Motorsport Porsche 963.

The No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA led LMP2 with Scott Huffaker setting the fastest lap time at 1:13.357s. They were followed by the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA and the No. 04 Crowdstrike by APR ORECA, which had led the opening practice of the day.

There was no change at the top of the LMP3 field with Garett Garett leading both Thursday sessions so far in the No. 30 Jr III Racing Ligier (1:16.749s).

Corvette Racing flexed their muscles in FP2 with Antonio Garcia leading the entire GT field at 1:19.543s in the No. 3 machine, beating Daniel Serra and the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 by 0.182s. The third-quickest GT team was also the highest non-pro driver with Madison Snow and the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 lapping the circuit in 1:19.731s.

There will be a third practice session later today, taking place at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 FranceS. BOURDAISNetherlandsR. VAN DER ZANDENew ZealandS. DIXONCadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-LMDh 54 1'09.671   131.245
2 AustriaP. ENGBrazilA. FARFUSGermanyM. WITTMANNBMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 48 +0.432 0.432 130.437
3 AustraliaM. CAMPBELLBrazilF. NASRUnited StatesJ. NEWGARDENPorsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 55 +0.467 0.035 130.372
4 United StatesR. TAYLORPortugalJ. BARBOSASwitzerlandL. DELETRAZKonica Minolta Acura 10 Acura ARX-06 52 +0.489 0.022 130.331
5 United KingdomT. BLOMQVISTUnited StatesC. BRAUNBrazilH. CASTRONEVESMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 60 Acura ARX-06 48 +0.542 0.053 130.232
6 United StatesC. DE PHILLIPPIUnited KingdomN. YELLOLYSouth AfricaS. VAN DER LINDEBMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 45 +0.612 0.070 130.103
7 BrazilP. DERANIUnited KingdomA. SIMSUnited KingdomJ. AITKENAction Express Racing 31 Cadillac V-LMDh 56 +0.663 0.051 130.008
8 United KingdomN. TANDYFranceM. JAMINETBelgiumL. VANTHOORPorsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 50 +1.147 0.484 129.120
9 United KingdomH. TINCKNELLItalyG. BRUNISwitzerlandN. JANIProton Competition 59 Porsche 963 57 +1.396 0.249 128.667
10 NetherlandsT. VAN DER HELMGermanyM. ROCKENFELLERUnited KingdomJ. BUTTONJDC/Miller Motorsports 5 Porsche 963 49 +2.004 0.608 127.576
11 United StatesS. THOMASDenmarkM. JENSENUnited StatesS. HUFFAKERTDS Racing 11 ORECA 07 54 +3.686 1.682 124.651
12 United StatesB. KEATINGFranceP. CHATIN
A. QUINNPR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
 52 ORECA 07 50 +3.886 0.200 124.312
13 United StatesG. KURTZUnited KingdomB. HANLEY
N. SIEGELCrowdstrike Racing by APR
 04 ORECA 07 58 +4.097 0.211 123.956
14 United StatesD. MERRIMANUnited KingdomR. DALZIEL
C. RASMUSSENEra Motorsport
 18 ORECA 07 53 +4.211 0.114 123.765
15 United StatesJ. FALBNetherlandsG. VAN DER GARDEUnited StatesJ. PIERSONTDS Racing 35 ORECA 07 26 +4.425 0.214 123.407
16 DenmarkD. ANDERSENUnited Arab EmiratesE. JONESDenmarkA. FJORDBACHHigh Class Racing 20 ORECA 07 57 +4.439 0.014 123.384
17 United StatesA. BALOGHNew ZealandS. MCLAUGHLINUnited StatesK. SIMPSONTower Motorsport 8 ORECA 07 51 +4.616 0.177 123.090
18 FranceF. PERRODOFranceM. VAXIVIEREFranceE. COLLARDAf Corse 88 ORECA 07 50 +5.420 0.804 121.772
19
N. SIEGEL
B. GARG
CanadaG. GRISTJr III Racing		 30 Ligier JS P320 41 +7.078 1.658 119.142
20 United StatesG. ROBINSONBrazilF. FRAGAAustraliaJ. BURDONRiley Motorsports 74 Ligier JS P320 52 +7.281 0.203 118.827
21 United StatesJ. ANDRETTIColombiaG. CHAVES
G. VANAndretti Autosport
 36 Ligier JS P320 45 +7.438 0.157 118.585
22 CanadaA. MANTELLAUnited KingdomW. BOYD
N. VARRONEAWA
 17 Duqueine M30-D08 47 +7.580 0.142 118.367
23 B. THIENES
J. WOOLRIDGE
AustraliaC. SHIELDSPerformance Tech Motorsports		 38 Ligier JS P320 48 +7.972 0.392 117.770
24 CanadaO. FIDANIUnited KingdomM. BELLGermanyL. KERNAWA 13 Duqueine M30-D08 52 +7.985 0.013 117.750
25 United StatesT. BECHTOLSHEIMERD. GOLDBURGSwedenR. LINDHJDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Duqueine M30-D08 38 +8.279 0.294 117.306
26 SpainA. GARCIAUnited StatesJ. TAYLORUnited StatesT. MILNERCorvette Racing 3 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 48 +9.872 1.593 114.957
27 ItalyA. PIER GUIDIBrazilD. SERRAItalyD. RIGONRisi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 46 +10.054 0.182 114.694
28 United StatesB. SELLERSUnited StatesM. SNOWUnited StatesC. LEWISPaul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 43 +10.060 0.006 114.686
29 United KingdomJ. HAWKSWORTHUnited KingdomB. BARNICOATUnited StatesK. KIRKWOODVasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 46 +10.069 0.009 114.673
30 United StatesF. MONTECALVOUnited StatesA. TELITZCanadaP. THOMPSONVasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 48 +10.129 0.060 114.586
31 AustriaK. BACHLERFranceP. PILETFranceK. ESTREPfaff Motorsports 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R 42 +10.275 0.146 114.377
32 United StatesM. SKEENCanadaM. GRENIERUnited StatesK. KOCHTeam Korthoff Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo 50 +10.276 0.001 114.376
33 United StatesR. WARDSwitzerlandP. ELLISNetherlandsI. DONTJEWinward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo 51 +10.317 0.041 114.317
34 ItalyM. BORTOLOTTISouth AfricaJ. PEPPER
F. PERERAIron Lynx
 63 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 56 +10.353 0.036 114.266
35 CanadaM. GOIKHBERGItalyL. SPINELLI
P. LIDDYUS RaceTronics
 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 46 +10.537 0.184 114.004
36 United KingdomR. GUNNSpainA. RIBERASUnited KingdomD. PITTARDHeart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 49 +10.728 0.191 113.733
37 SpainD. JUNCADELLAFranceJ. GOUNONGermanyM. ENGELWeatherTech Racing 79 Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo 36 +10.854 0.126 113.555
38 SwitzerlandR. FREYBelgiumS. BOVYFranceD. PINIron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 33 +10.877 0.023 113.522
39 United StatesP. GALLAGHERUnited StatesR. FOLEYUnited StatesM. DINANTurner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 48 +10.920 0.043 113.462
40 United StatesB. IRIBESwitzerlandF. SCHANDORFFUnited KingdomO. MILLROYInception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 55 +10.937 0.017 113.438
41 United StatesD. BRULEUnited StatesA. UDELLFranceJ. ANDLAUERKellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R 49 +10.970 0.033 113.391
42 FranceS. MANNSpainM. MOLINAUnited KingdomJ. CALADOAf Corse 61 Ferrari 296 GT3 50 +10.970 0.000 113.391
43 United StatesR. HARDWICKCanadaZ. ROBICHONBelgiumJ. HEYLENWright Motorsports 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R 49 +10.990 0.020 113.363
44 CanadaR. DE ANGELISDenmarkM. SORENSENUnited KingdomI. JAMESHeart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 50 +11.109 0.119 113.196
45 United StatesB. AUBERLENUnited StatesC. HULLUnited StatesT. MERRILLTurner Motorsport 97 BMW M4 GT3 48 +11.142 0.033 113.150
46 United StatesA. HARRISONCosta RicaD. FORMALCanadaK. MARCELLIRacers Edge Motorsports with WTR 93 Acura NSX GT3 46 +11.176 0.034 113.103
47 United StatesA. BRYNJOLFSSONUnited StatesT. HINDMANUnited StatesM. ROOTWright Motorsports 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R 50 +11.197 0.021 113.073
48
S. MONK
United KingdomK. LEGGEUnited StatesM. MILLERGradient Racing		 66 Acura NSX GT3 44 +11.340 0.143 112.874
49 United StatesP. HYETT
S. PRIAULX
United StatesG. JEANNETTEAO Racing		 80 Porsche 911 GT3 R 43 +11.582 0.242 112.537
50 O. TRIARSI
C. SCARDINA
ItalyA. ROVERATriarsi Competizione		 023 Ferrari 296 GT3 45 +11.698 0.116 112.377
51 United StatesJ. POTTERUnited StatesA. LALLYUnited StatesS. PUMPELLYMagnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 52 +12.297 0.599 111.556
52 PortugalJ. BARBOSASean Creech Motorsport 33 Ligier JS P320 0      
53 ItalyR. LACORTEItalyG. SERNAGIOTTOItalyA. FUOCOCetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 0  
