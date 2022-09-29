Petit Le Mans IMSA: Cadillac leads Acura in first practice
Chip Ganassi Racing’s #02 Cadillac set the pace in the opening session at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta ahead of Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura.
It was Earl Bamber who set fastest time in the Cadillac DPi-V.R, delivering a 69.583sec lap of the 2.54 mile course to lead the DPi field by 0.332sec. Championship contender Tom Blomqvist was 0.332sec adrift in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05, who had a further two-tenth edge over the second Ganassi Cadillac of Sebastien Bourdais.
Pipo Derani was 0.661sec behind in Action Express Racing’s full-time entry, and only 0.18 quicker than Kamui Kobayashi in the Ally-sponsored #48 AXR car, which the ex-F1 driver shares with Mike Rockenfeller and Jimmie Johnson.
Filipe Albuquerque was sixth for Wayne Taylor Racing, ahead of Tristan Vautier in the JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac, but this pair ended the session an unrepresentative second adrift of Bamber’s time.
Louis Deletraz, sharing the Tower Motorsports #8 entry with LMP2 points leader John Farano, was fastest in class ahead of Sebastian Montoya’s DragonSpeed Racing entry, while Ryan Dalziel was third for Era Motorsport.
Scott Huffaker brought out a red flag when his PR1/Mathiasen car hit the wall.
In LMP3, Colin Braun led for CORE autosport ahead of Gar Robinson in the Riley Motorsports entry and Garett Grist’s Jr III machine.
Jack Hawksworth set fastest time of the two GT categories, his GTD Pro Lexus RC lapping in 1min19.384sec to shade Bryan Sellers’ effort in the GTD Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 by barely more than a tenth of a second.
Jaden Conwright continues to impress, slipping the NTE/SSR Lamborghini into third fastest of the GTs, second fastest of the GTD pro-am.
Russell Ward, who has won the class at the last two rounds with Philip Ellis, maintained his momentum, to go third fastest ahead of the other Lexus of Aaron Telitz and the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Jan Heylen.
Petit Le Mans - FP1 results:
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|02
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'09.583
|2
|60
|
Oliver Jarvis
Tom Blomqvist
Helio Castroneves
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'09.915
|0.332
|3
|01
|
Renger van der Zande
Sébastien Bourdais
Scott Dixon
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'10.119
|0.536
|4
|31
|
Olivier Pla
Pipo Derani
Mike Conway
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'10.244
|0.661
|5
|48
|
Mike Rockenfeller
Kamui Kobayashi
Jimmie Johnson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'10.424
|0.841
|6
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Brendon Hartley
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|1'10.615
|1.032
|7
|5
|
Tristan Vautier
Richard Westbrook
Loic Duval
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1'10.786
|1.203
|8
|8
|
John Farano
Louis Deletraz
Rui Andrade
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'11.320
|1.737
|9
|81
|
Henrik Hedman
Juan Pablo Montoya
Sebastian Montoya
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'11.508
|1.925
|10
|18
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'11.593
|2.010
|11
|11
|
Steven Thomas
Josh Pierson
Tristan Nunez
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'11.755
|2.172
|12
|20
|
Dennis Andersen
Anders Fjordbach
Fabio Scherer
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'13.240
|3.657
|13
|52
|
Ben Keating
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'13.573
|3.990
|14
|54
|
Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
George Kurtz
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'15.676
|6.093
|15
|74
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Kay van Berlo
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'15.691
|6.108
|16
|30
|
Ari Balogh
Garett Grist
Nolan Siegel
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'16.709
|7.126
|17
|13
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'16.730
|7.147
|18
|36
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Josh Burdon
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'16.760
|7.177
|19
|38
|
Daniel Goldburg
Cameron Shields
Tyler Maxson
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'16.959
|7.376
|20
|33
|
Joao Barbosa
Malthe Jakobsen
Nicolas Pino
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'17.234
|7.651
|21
|76
|
Anthony Mantella
Kyle Marcelli
Josh Sarchet
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'19.048
|9.465
|22
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Kyle Kirkwood
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'19.384
|9.801
|23
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Erik Johansson
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'19.500
|9.917
|24
|42
|
Jaden Conwright
Marco Holzer
Don Yount
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'19.590
|10.007
|25
|57
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Marvin Dienst
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'19.711
|10.128
|26
|12
|
Frankie Montecalvo
Aaron Telitz
Richard Heistand
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'19.723
|10.140
|27
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Zacharie Robichon
Jan Heylen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'19.776
|10.193
|28
|9
|
Matt Campbell
Mathieu Jaminet
Felipe Nasr
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'19.810
|10.227
|29
|96
|
Robby Foley
Bill Auberlen
Michael Dinan
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'19.837
|10.254
|30
|62
|
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
James Calado
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'19.907
|10.324
|31
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Jordan Lee Pepper
Sebastian Priaulx
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|1'19.962
|10.379
|32
|21
|
Simon Mann
Luis Perez Companc
Toni Vilander
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'19.987
|10.404
|33
|39
|
Robert Megennis
Corey Lewis
Jeff Westphal
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|1'20.118
|10.535
|34
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
John Edwards
Jesse Krohn
|GTD PRO
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'20.147
|10.564
|35
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Nick Catsburg
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|1'20.157
|10.574
|36
|66
|
Kyffin Simpson
Till Bechtolsheimer
Mario Farnbacher
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'20.252
|10.669
|37
|23
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
Tom Gamble
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'20.427
|10.844
|38
|79
|
Maximilian Buhk
Mikael Grenier
Maximillian Goetz
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'20.578
|10.995
|39
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Maxime Martin
Ian James
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'20.783
|11.200
|40
|47
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Ulysse De
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|1'20.910
|11.327
|41
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Stevan McAleer
Dirk Muller
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'21.173
|11.590
|42
|99
|
Rob Ferriol
Katherine Legge
Nicholas Boulle
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|1'21.676
|12.093
|43
|44
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|View full results
Kobayashi: Petit Le Mans my final IMSA race for Cadillac
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac
Latest news
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bamber leads Cadillac 1-2-3-4-5 in FP3
Earl Bamber kept Chip Ganassi Racing on top in the last practice before qualifying for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale, the 10-hour Petit Le Mans, but the sister car suffered an alarming moment.
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads FP2 in Ganassi Cadillac
Sebastien Bourdais gapped the field by more than 0.3sec to end second practice for IMSA’s finale, Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta, in the final event for the Cadillac DPi-V.R.
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Cadillac leads Acura in first practice
Chip Ganassi Racing’s #02 Cadillac set the pace in the opening session at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta ahead of Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura.
Kobayashi: Petit Le Mans my final IMSA race for Cadillac
Kamui Kobayashi has clarified this weekend's Petit Le Mans will mark his final IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship outing at the wheel of a Cadillac.
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC
OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing
Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic
Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories
It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.