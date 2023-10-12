Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads opening practice session

Sebastien Bourdais jumped to the top of the charts late with a 1:11.674s, leading the Penske duo at the conclusion of the 90-minute session. The No. 6 Porsche of Mathieu Jaminet was just 0.046s adrift of Bourdais with Matt Campbell in the sister No. 7 Porsche 0.233s back of the fast time.

Ben Hanley led the LMP2 field at 1:13.919s, driving the No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA. Trailing him by 0.260s was the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA, with the title-leading No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA third on the time sheets.

Garett Grist in the No. 30 Jr III Racing Ligier led the way in LMP3 with a fast lap of 1:16.732s.

Jules Gounon put the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 at the top of the GTD Pro field at 1:20.279s with the No. 97 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 of Bill Auberlen just 0.011s behind and leading the non-pro drivers.

The session was stopped twice due to incidents. First for the No. 47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari of Antonio Fuoco, who crashed at Turn 1 and damaged the rear of the car. Later on, there was an incident involving the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier of Jonathan Woolridge.