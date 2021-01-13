Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
05 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Breaking news

Pigot to sub for travel-restricted Fraga in Riley’s LMP3 entry

shares
comments
Pigot to sub for travel-restricted Fraga in Riley’s LMP3 entry
By:

Riley Motorsports has hired Spencer Pigot to race its Ligier JS P320 in the Rolex 24 Hours, substituting for Felipe Fraga, who remains in Brazil due to a COVID-19 related immigration issue.

Pigot, who has 57 IndyCar starts to his name, has also started several IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship rounds over the past five seasons. Mazda hired him as a “third man” for its Prototypes from 2016 through ’18, while he raced Juncos Racing’s Cadillac in 2019 and helped PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports claim an LMP2 win in the Sebring sprint race last year.

The 2015 Indy Lights champion will now join fellow Lights champ Oliver Askew alongside Gar Robinson and Andrews for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona as LMP3 entries join the field for the first time.

“I’ve known Spencer for a while now and it will be great to have him with us for Daytona,” said Riley Motorsports team principal, Bill Riley. “It’s a shame that Felipe will not be able to join us, but we are excited to continue our pursuit of the LMP3 championship with him in Sebring.”

With the 24-hour classic not counting towards the six-round LMP3-class championship, Fraga – hired by Riley as fulltimer alongside Robinson – can miss the event and still remain in contention for the class’s drivers’ title upon his return to North America.

“I’m devastated to not be able to compete in the Rolex 24 as planned, but look forward to cheering on my teammates,” Fraga added. “From here, I’m all eyes on the championship with Riley Motorsports and Gar Robinson.”

Pigot commented: “I'm really looking forward to joining Riley Motorsports for the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. The team has such a successful history at this event and hopefully we can add another victory. I haven't driven the LMP3 car before so it will be an exciting challenge.

“As always it's going to be a very difficult race, but I will have great teammates in Gar, Oliver and Scott and I'm confident that we will be able to fight for a Rolex.”

Though new to the Riley Motorsports team, the addition of Pigot will bring things full circle for Robinson, who has a unique past with the Florida native. 

“We’re all sad that Felipe can’t join us for reasons outside of his control, but couldn’t think of a better substitute than Spencer Pigot,” said Robinson. “Spencer was actually one of my instructors at the Skip Barber Racing School when I was younger, so I’m excited to work with him again at Daytona.

“Running with Riley Motorsports in an LMP3 car with Spencer, Scott, and Oliver, at the Rolex 24 sounds like a hell of a party and I’m ready.”

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche

Previous article

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche

Next article

Magnus with Archangel add Pumpelly, Farnbacher

Magnus with Archangel add Pumpelly, Farnbacher
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Russell banishing thoughts of 2022 Mercedes F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell banishing thoughts of 2022 Mercedes F1 chance

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash

Bobby Labonte Racing to close its doors
Stock car Stock car / Breaking news

Bobby Labonte Racing to close its doors

Indianapolis Shelly Anderson Story
NHRA NHRA / News

Indianapolis Shelly Anderson Story

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

Paludo returns to NASCAR competition with JR Motorsports
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Paludo returns to NASCAR competition with JR Motorsports

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

Latest news

Magnus with Archangel add Pumpelly, Farnbacher
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Magnus with Archangel add Pumpelly, Farnbacher

Pigot to sub for travel-restricted Fraga in Riley’s LMP3 entry
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Pigot to sub for travel-restricted Fraga in Riley’s LMP3 entry

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche

Mercedes driver Buhk joins Alegra Motorsports for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Mercedes driver Buhk joins Alegra Motorsports for Rolex 24

Trending

1
IMSA

Pigot to sub for travel-restricted Fraga in Riley’s LMP3 entry

1h
2
Formula 1

Russell banishing thoughts of 2022 Mercedes F1 chance

2h
3
Dakar

Price recounts ‘longest eight minutes’ aiding Goncalves

4
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 10: Benavides takes lead as Cornejo retires

6h
5
SCCA

RACE: Mid-Ohio Runoffs EP provisional results

Latest news

Magnus with Archangel add Pumpelly, Farnbacher
IMSA

Magnus with Archangel add Pumpelly, Farnbacher

Pigot to sub for travel-restricted Fraga in Riley’s LMP3 entry
IMSA

Pigot to sub for travel-restricted Fraga in Riley’s LMP3 entry

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche
IMSA

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche

Mercedes driver Buhk joins Alegra Motorsports for Rolex 24
IMSA

Mercedes driver Buhk joins Alegra Motorsports for Rolex 24

Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24
IMSA

Gavin, Bell to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus at Rolex 24

Latest videos

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying 03:54
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.