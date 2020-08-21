Top events
IMSA / VIR / Qualifying report

IMSA VIR: Makowiecki’s Porsche and Fergus’ McLaren take poles

IMSA VIR: Makowiecki’s Porsche and Fergus’ McLaren take poles
By:

Fred Makowiecki scorched his way around VIRginia International Raceway to land pole for tomorrow’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship event, while Compass Racing’s Corey Fergus landed P1 in GTD.

The pair of Porsche 911 RSR-19s looked tough to beat in practice in the GT Le Mans class earlier on Friday, but in qualifying they went way beyond that.

Makowiecki in the #911 car he shares with Nick Tandy delivered a 1min40.389sec lap that put him just 0.130sec ahead of teammate Laurens Vanthoor, but 0.706sec ahead of third fastest car, the BMW M8 GTE driven heroically by Connor de Phillippi.

De Phillippi left it until his final flyer to beat the two Corvette C8.Rs of Jordan Taylor and Oliver Gavin who were separated by 0.4sec, while John Edwards was sixth in the second BMW.

 

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Corey Fergus grabbed GT Daytona pole by just 0.074sec in Compass Racing’s McLaren 720S GT3,  edging another strong qualifying performance from Turner Motorsports’ Robby Foley in the BMW M6 GT3.

Recent class dominators AIM Vasser Sullivan saw Franke Montecalvo and Aaron Telitz slot into third and sixth places in their Lexus RC F GT3s, separated by Matt McMurry in Meyer Shank Racing’s #86 Acura NSX GT3 and Madison Snow piloting the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan. This top six, featuring five different marques, was covered by by less than 0.3sec.

Cooper MacNeil slotted his WeatherTech Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 into eighth, just behind the second MSR Acura driven by Misha Goikhberg.

Session results:

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Time Gap
1 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'40.389
2 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'40.519 0.130
3 25 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'41.095 0.706
4 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'41.228 0.839
5 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
GTLM Corvette C8.R 1'41.662 1.273
6 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
GTLM BMW M8 GTE 1'41.716 1.327
7 76 United States Corey Fergus
United States Paul Holton
GTD McLaren 720S GT3 1'45.236 4.847
8 96 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
GTD BMW M6 GT3 1'45.310 4.921
9 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'45.397 5.008
10 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'45.434 5.045
11 48 United States Madison Snow
United States Bryan Sellers
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'45.453 5.064
12 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 1'45.524 5.135
13 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander
GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 1'45.565 5.176
14 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'45.570 5.181
15 22 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
United States Marc Miller
GTD Acura NSX GT3 1'46.196 5.807
16 23 Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Ian James
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 1'46.391 6.002
17 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach
GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 1'46.391 6.002
18 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 1'46.459 6.070
19 30 United States Rob Ferriol
United States Spencer Pumpelly
GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 1'46.726 6.337
20 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1'48.186 7.797
View full results
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event VIR
Author David Malsher-Lopez

IMSA VIR: Makowiecki’s Porsche and Fergus’ McLaren take poles
IMSA IMSA / Qualifying report

IMSA VIR: Makowiecki’s Porsche and Fergus’ McLaren take poles

VIR IMSA: Porsche outpaces Corvette and BMW in practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

VIR IMSA: Porsche outpaces Corvette and BMW in practice

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023

Corvette "definitely beatable", says Porsche's Bamber
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette "definitely beatable", says Porsche's Bamber

