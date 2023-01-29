Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Rolex 24, Hour 12: MSR Acura leads AXR Cadillac at half-distance Next / Westbrook: Tire strategy as crucial as reliability in Rolex 24 closing stages
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours Race report

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Porsche Penske Motorsport moved to the front of Rolex 24 at Daytona in the 15th hour after the erstwhile-leading Meyer Shank Racing Acura suffered an oil leak.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura
Listen to this article

The MSR team that had been the class of the field suffered technical drama shortly after the midway point of the race, with the engine cover of the #60 Acura ARX-06 having to be taken off during a FCY due to a suspected gearbox leak.

This dropped Simon Pagenaud down to third when the race went back to green, but the 2016 IndyCar champion made quick work of Pipo Derani in the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac to move back up to second position.

Pagenaud then began to reel in new race leader Dane Cameron and after running side-by-side with the Porsche driver over the banking, he made the move stick into Turn 1 to retake the lead of the race.

Helio Castroneves took over driving duties from Pagenaud in the 14th hour and set about extending his advantage up front, building a buffer of nearly 40 seconds over the #02 Chip Ganassi Cadillac of Alex Lynn, now in second place after demoting the #6 Porsche of Cameron.

But Castroneves’ good work was undone by a full-course yellow in the 15th hour, deployed when the #64 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GT3 stopped on track and became the latest retirement of the race.

Castroneves had to pit twice during the intervention, ostensibly to top up oil, and dropped to sixth and last among the GTP entrants on the lead lap of the race.

Porsche was the biggest beneficiary of MSR’s troubles, with Nick Tandy propelling the #6 963 to the lead at the start of the 15th hour after electing not to make a pitstop.

On old tyres, Tandy did come under pressure from Sebastien Bourdais in the #01 Ganassi Cadillac, but managed to hold on to the lead of the race until the end of the hour.

Lynn made it two cars from CGR Cadillac team inside the top three, while Pipo Derani was running fourth in the similar V-LMDh run by Action Express Racing team until he began to slow down with a gearbox issue.

This promoted the MSR Acura into fourth, with Castroneves having passed the #24 BMW of Philipp Eng after the restart as he continued his recovery drive.

Acura’s troubles were compounded by the Wayne Taylor Racing team having to bring its #10 ARX-06 behind the wall moments after MSR first ran into technical issues after the midway point of the race.

Another unscheduled pitstop during the same full-course yellow period dropped the team three laps down, although it has managed to gain one lap back since then, with Filipe Albuquerque currently at the wheel of the Oreca LMP2-based contender in seventh.

The LMP2 class featured a thrilling battle between Nicklas Nielsen in the #88 AF Corse and Paul Loup-Chatin in the similar #52 PR1/Mathiasen Oreca 07, but it was Ben Hanley in the #04 APR entry that held the lead after 15 hours of racing at Daytona International Speedway.

Josh Pierson sat second in the #35 TDS Racing Oreca, with Matthieu Vaxiviere third in the AF Corse entry after taking over the driving duties from Nielsen.

The LMP3 field was led by Nico Varrone in the #17 AWA Duqueine, six seconds ahead of Nico Pino in the #33 Sean Creech Motorsports Ligier.

In GTD Pro, factory Mercedes driver Dani Juncadella moved the #79 WeatherTech AMG-GT3 into the lead after leapfrogging the #23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin then driven by David Pittard during a pitstop cycle in the 14th hour.

Jack Hawksworth sat second in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, while Corvette rebounded from earlier issues to move to third in class with Tommy Milner at the wheel of the #3 C8.R.

Roman de Angelis passed the #57 Winward Mercedes of Philipp Ellis after a tight scrap to put the #27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 into the GTD lead, with Mike Skeen running third in the Team Korthoff Motorsports AMG GT3.

shares
comments
Rolex 24, Hour 12: MSR Acura leads AXR Cadillac at half-distance
Previous article

Rolex 24, Hour 12: MSR Acura leads AXR Cadillac at half-distance
Next article

Westbrook: Tire strategy as crucial as reliability in Rolex 24 closing stages

Westbrook: Tire strategy as crucial as reliability in Rolex 24 closing stages
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Rolex 24, Hour 18: Cadillac in command, Porsche in spin drama Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 18: Cadillac in command, Porsche in spin drama

Ex-F1 driver Mazepin to make race return in Asian Le Mans Series
Asian Le Mans

Ex-F1 driver Mazepin to make race return in Asian Le Mans Series

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry
Super Formula Super Formula

Reborn TGM Super Formula team announces two-car 2023 entry

The former Team Goh outfit has been relaunched as 'TGM Grand Prix' ahead of the 2023 Super Formula season.

Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour

Philip Ellis will make his Bathurst 12 Hour debut this week as a stand-in for the injured Lucas Auer.

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona

Corvette Racing came from two laps down to finish second in class at the Rolex 24 Hours but lost out in the final shootout to a quicker Mercedes.

Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare
IMSA IMSA

Winning MSR Acura "super lucky" with Rolex 24 gearbox scare

The Meyer Shank Racing Acura team was "super lucky" that it was able to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona despite having a malfunctioning gearbox for most of the race, according to team founder and co-owner Michael Shank.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Prime

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A programme focused on IMSA for now will expand to the WEC and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism.

IMSA
Jan 26, 2023
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.