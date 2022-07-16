Lime Rock IMSA: Campbell/Jaminet win for Porsche amid late drama

Listen to this article

The race around the historic 1.5-mile road course in Lakeville, Connecticut was ultimately decided by a nine-minute shootout after Ryan Eversley shunted his Rick Ware Racing Acura NSX at the final corner.

Jaminet blasted away from the final restart, as Alex Riberas (Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage) held off Ben Barnicoat’s VasserSullivan Lexus RC F for second.

Behind them, it was all action in the non-Pro GTD class as Philip Ellis shoved his Winward Racing Mercedes past the second Lexus of Aaron Telitz at Turn 1 on the restart, clipping its left-front corner and damaging the Lexus’s hood as they touched.

Bryan Sellers (Paul Miller Racing BMW M4) passed the RC F for second in class on the following tour, and Telitz then tumbled as he struggled for visibility and was forced to pit to have the entire hood removed.

Ellis then lost the GTD victory on the very last lap as he crawled across the finish line, apparently out of fuel, handing the win to Sellers from Maxime Martin in the second HoR Aston.

#1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3: Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Earlier in the day, Campbell led from the pole ahead of Jack Hawksworth (Pro Lexus), Ross Gunn (Pro HoR Aston) and Jordan Taylor’s factory Corvette.

Taylor passed Hawksworth in the first round of stops but was ordered to give the position back again as Hawksworth had an overlap on him in the fast lane.

Their earlier stops gave them track position over the Pfaff Porsche, which ran for eight more laps and took a full 24s fuel-fill – which set them up for the strategic advantage later on.

Hawksworth led for the majority of the middle stint – until Campbell blew by him with an hour remaining – but the Lexus was destined for a longer final pitstop, which put Barnicoat behind the Aston.

The Corvette challenge evaporated when a strange pitstop strategy put Antonio Garcia into a pack of non-Pro GTD cars and he hit the WeatherTech Mercedes of Jules Gounon. That damaged the right-rear corner of the C8.R and put him five laps down.

The other Pro class car, the RLL BMW M4 of Connor De Phillippi/John Edwards, suffered an even worse race: it was sent to the back of the grid after failing the ride-height check after qualifying and then retired with a technical failure after 77 laps.