Pumpelly, Lally return to Magnus Racing for 2023 Rolex 24

The team will be celebrating its 13th year in racing as it embarks on its second year using an Aston Martin Vantage. Last year, the same trio along with Jonathan Adam delivered a runner-up finish in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, in its first race with the legendary Aston Martin brand. The fourth driver for next year’s season-opener has not yet been revealed.

“I am just excited to be back with Aston Martin and their engineering team,” said Potter. “It’s great to have so many crew returning too. It will be a great Daytona to start the season and I just wonder if we will ever get a clean lap during the entire 24 with so many cars!

Lally’s return to the team brings about a notable anniversary, as he has just completed his 10th year with the team in 2022.

“It’s an honor to be back with Magnus Racing,” he said. “John has been a great teammate over the years, and we have had a lot of success together. I’m looking forward to running the Aston for a second season and building on what we learned in 2022.”

Pumpelly, a three-time Rolex 24 winner, added: “This season I’m really excited to start racing with Magnus again. Everyone is really nice there and Magnus is one of my favorite racing teams. I think we improved from last year. I really like working with my best bud Andy Lally and John is really nice and he does good in the car. And thank you Magnus. That’s all.”