Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Racing Nederland overcomes travel farce to top LMP2

shares
comments
Racing Nederland overcomes travel farce to top LMP2
By:
Co-author: IMSA

Racing Team Nederland didn’t turn a lap in the opening practice session of the Roar Before the 24 yet rebounded to top the LMP2 class in FP2.

The #29 ORECA Gibson of Frits van Eerd, Giedo van der Garde, Job van Uitert and Charles Milesi didn’t reach Daytona International Speedway until FP1 was already underway, yet 30 minutes into FP2 the Dutch car was heading the session thanks to a 1min37.991sec lap from van der Garde.

It will be the first appearance in the iconic race for Racing Team Nederland and all four drivers, but the squad was beset by travel issues.

Following the WEC round in Bahrain last November, the team’s equipment was put on a cargo ship for the U.S. but team manager Mark Koense says arrival times set by the shipping company proved very wide of the mark.

“Everything was shipped out in time,” said Koense, “but we lost time at sea. About a week ago, we started to get messages that they were losing time at sea and there was a problem at the port in New York.”

Nevertheless, the car should still have arrived at Daytona on Thursday night but then the truck carrying the shipment from the port was delayed.

“So, things went from rather worrying to impossible because the car arrived during the first session,” continued Koense. “The team again has done a fantastic job, too, because everything is in there, it’s almost together.

“Little bit of a false start but we’re happy to be here and we’ve had a great reception from IMSA. Everybody has been very helpful.

“The rest of the week can only go better. You know when you enter any motor race, it’s not going to go as you planned. But obviously to not have any car is way off your plan. But again, you have to learn to deal with that.

“We’re happy to be here with the world being what it is. It’s a privilege to be here together with all the other competitors.

“We also have an eye on the future, so for us it’s a great way to prepare for the world championship and a great way to do our first IMSA race and to see what we can do in the future.

“And it’s a great event, let’s face it.”

IMSA Roar: Conway edges Montoya for top spot in second session

Previous article

IMSA Roar: Conway edges Montoya for top spot in second session
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Special feature

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

Ken Marriott Passes
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Ken Marriott Passes

Allmendinger to return to Cup Series at Daytona Road Course
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Allmendinger to return to Cup Series at Daytona Road Course

Latest news

Racing Nederland overcomes travel farce to top LMP2
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Racing Nederland overcomes travel farce to top LMP2

IMSA Roar: Conway edges Montoya for top spot in second session
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Roar: Conway edges Montoya for top spot in second session

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

Rolex 24: Chase Elliott explains challenge of Prototype switch
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rolex 24: Chase Elliott explains challenge of Prototype switch

Trending

1
IMSA

Entry list for 59th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

2
WEC

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

3
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

4
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Racing Nederland overcomes travel farce to top LMP2

Racing Nederland overcomes travel farce to top LMP2

IMSA
58m
IMSA Roar: Conway edges Montoya for top spot in second session

IMSA Roar: Conway edges Montoya for top spot in second session

IMSA
2h
American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

American sports channel NBCSN to close at end of 2021

NASCAR Cup
2h
Rolex 24: Chase Elliott explains challenge of Prototype switch

Rolex 24: Chase Elliott explains challenge of Prototype switch

IMSA
6h
IMSA Roar: Pagenaud’s AXR Cadillac leads first session

IMSA Roar: Pagenaud’s AXR Cadillac leads first session

IMSA
7h

Latest videos

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours 03:54
IMSA
Jan 20, 2021

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.