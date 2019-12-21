Top events
IMSA / Daytona 24 / Breaking news

Rick Ware Racing signs Davison, Hoggard for Rolex 24 entry

Rick Ware Racing signs Davison, Hoggard for Rolex 24 entry
Dec 21, 2019, 12:38 AM

Rick Ware Racing has hired James Davison, Mark Kvamme, Cody Ware and Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Johnathan Hoggard to race its LMP2 Riley-Gibson in next month’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

“I am excited to expand the RWR brand,” said team owner Rick Ware. “There is no better platform to market and promote sponsors and brands than motorsports. We are able to cross-promote our partners in both the IMSA and NASCAR Series, adding huge benefits.

“I am looking forward to an exciting year, growing RWR both nationally and internationally.”

RWR is also racing in the Asian Le Mans Series, where Cody Ware and Kvamme lie second in the championship.

"For the 2020 season, RWR will be racing in at least seven different countries around the world, as well as over 60 races between four different national touring series," continued Ware. "We have incredible new partners, as well as sponsors that have been with the team for years, that we'll be announcing, and can't wait to head to Daytona next week to kick off the new year."

IMSA reveals revised Balance of Performance process
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Daytona 24
Teams Rick Ware Racing

IMSA Next session

Daytona 24

Daytona 24

22 Jan - 26 Jan

