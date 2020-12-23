The #62 Ferrari 488 GTE will compete in the GT Le Mans class in the opening round of the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, although its IMSA plans beyond that remain “under consideration”.

Giuseppe Risi’s Houston, TX-based squad will run James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Davide Rigon and Jules Gounon.

Calado, Pier Guidi and Rigon are all Ferrari Competizioni GT factory drivers and have competed with Risi in the Rolex 24 for a number of years.

Gounon, who has enjoyed two runs with the Risi team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will be making his third appearance in the Daytona classic, but his first with Risi.

Risi Competizione’s entry in the 59th running of the Rolex 24 is its 20th since 1998, since when it has scored one victory and three runner-up finishes and one third place.