IMSA / Watkins Glen News

Risi Ferrari confirms Rigon, Serra for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

Risi Competizione appears to be aiming for IMSA’s 2022 Michelin Endurance Cup, after revealing that it will run Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen later this month.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Risi Ferrari confirms Rigon, Serra for Watkins Glen 6 Hours
Listen to this article

The Michelin Endurance Cup is a championship within the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and comprises the four longest rounds in the schedule, namely the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the Sahlens’ Six Hours of The Glen and Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

Houston-based Risi Competizione last competed in the full IMSA schedule in 2016. Since then it ran five rounds in ’17, three rounds in ’18, two in ’19, and only the Rolex 24 in ’20 and ’21.

However, this year it ran both Daytona and Sebring with Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra finishing as runners-up in the former – along with James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi – and taking pole for the latter before finishing ninth, assisted by Eddie Cheever III.

That’s enough for Rigon and Serra to be holding 19 Michelin Endurance Cup points, behind only Corvette trio Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg.

The team revealed a couple of weeks ago that it would be returning for IMSA’s six-hour summer enduro at Watkins Glen International, and on Twitter today confirmed that again Rigon and Serra would be at the wheel of its Ferrari 488.

This would appear to suggest that Risi will also try to run the pair in the season finale and final round of the Endurance Cup, Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

