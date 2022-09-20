Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Lamborghini developing new V8 turbo engine for 2024 LMDh car Next / Sims joins Cadillac's IMSA LMDh assault as 2023 drivers announced
IMSA / Road Atlanta News

Risi announces Petit Le Mans entry, Calado returns

Ferrari squad Risi Competitzione has announced it will contest next weekend's final round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, Petit Le Mans, with James Calado returning to the team's line-up.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Risi announces Petit Le Mans entry, Calado returns
Listen to this article

Calado will join fellow factory Ferrari GT racers Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon at the wheel of Risi's #62 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo in the GT Daytona Pro class for the 10-hour classic at Road Atlanta on October 1.

It marks the team's first Petit Le Mans outing since 2019, and completes its participation in this year's Michelin Endurance Cup rounds, following its appearances in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen.

Team owner Giuseppe Risi commented: “Our team has a long history at Road Atlanta for the Petit Le Mans race. Because we won in the inaugural Petit race here in 1998, it always holds a special place for me.

"Since that first outing 25 years ago, we have been on the podium, including the top step, a number of times. That certainly never gets old. We always strive for a victory, so we will look to do just that again this year.”

Calado last raced for Risi in January at Daytona, where he, Serra, Rigon and Alessandro Pier Guidi finished second in the GTD Pro class.

Serra and Rigon matched that result on the team's most recent IMSA appearance at Watkins Glen in June.

Risi took victory in the now-defunct GT Le Mans class on its last appearance at Petit Le Mans in 2019 with Calado, Serra and Pier Guidi sharing driving duties on that occasion (pictured below).

Rigon will be making his first appearance at Road Atlanta following on from his Watkins Glen debut.

 

shares
comments
Lamborghini developing new V8 turbo engine for 2024 LMDh car
Previous article

Lamborghini developing new V8 turbo engine for 2024 LMDh car
Next article

Sims joins Cadillac's IMSA LMDh assault as 2023 drivers announced

Sims joins Cadillac's IMSA LMDh assault as 2023 drivers announced
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Team LeMans puts Audi GT3 car up for sale
Super GT

Team LeMans puts Audi GT3 car up for sale

Bridgestone weakness opened door to Mugen podium Sugo
Super GT

Bridgestone weakness opened door to Mugen podium

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Daniel Serra More from
Daniel Serra
Risi Ferrari confirms Rigon, Serra for Watkins Glen 6 Hours Watkins Glen
IMSA

Risi Ferrari confirms Rigon, Serra for Watkins Glen 6 Hours

Serra replaces Rigon on Ferrari GTE Pro WEC roster
WEC

Serra replaces Rigon on Ferrari GTE Pro WEC roster

Ferrari calls up Serra to race in Bahrain WEC finale Bahrain II
WEC

Ferrari calls up Serra to race in Bahrain WEC finale

Risi Competizione More from
Risi Competizione
Risi Ferrari the "serial bridesmaid" after second at The Glen Watkins Glen
IMSA

Risi Ferrari the "serial bridesmaid" after second at The Glen

Risi Ferrari to race at Sebring, Cheever joins team
IMSA

Risi Ferrari to race at Sebring, Cheever joins team

Pier Guidi, Calado lead Risi Ferrari GTD Pro lineup at Daytona
IMSA

Pier Guidi, Calado lead Risi Ferrari GTD Pro lineup at Daytona

Latest news

Sims joins Cadillac's IMSA LMDh assault as 2023 drivers announced
IMSA IMSA

Sims joins Cadillac's IMSA LMDh assault as 2023 drivers announced

Formula E race winner Alexander Sims has joined Cadillac for its assault on next year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with its new V-LMDh hybrid prototype.

Risi announces Petit Le Mans entry, Calado returns
IMSA IMSA

Risi announces Petit Le Mans entry, Calado returns

Ferrari squad Risi Competitzione has announced it will contest next weekend's final round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, Petit Le Mans, with James Calado returning to the team's line-up.

Lamborghini developing new V8 turbo engine for 2024 LMDh car
IMSA IMSA

Lamborghini developing new V8 turbo engine for 2024 LMDh car

Lamborghini is developing an all-new twin-turbo V8 for its LMDh prototype that will begin racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2024.

Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA
WEC WEC

Proton in line for dual Porsche LMDh campaigns in WEC/IMSA

The German Proton squad appears to be on course to field customer Porsche 963 LMDh prototypes in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.