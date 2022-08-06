Tickets Subscribe
IMSA / Road America Qualifying report

Road America IMSA: Albuquerque on pole for Acura, Bourdais crashes hard

Wayne Taylor Racing’s Filipe Albuquerque took pole position for Sunday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Road America for Acura in a red-flagged qualifying, while Lexus took GTD pole thanks to Jack Hawksworth.

Charles Bradley
By:
Road America IMSA: Albuquerque on pole for Acura, Bourdais crashes hard
Listen to this article

Albuquerque (Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05) set 1m49.303s and then improved to 1m48.955s. “It just felt amazing,” he said of his pole-winning lap.

Alex Lynn responded with 1m49.097s in his Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, which was good for the outside of the front row. Tom Blomqvist (Meyer Shank Racing Acura) took third with 1m49.984s, but his late-running strategy was compromised by a red flag.

With two minutes to go, Sebastien Bourdais dropped his #01 CGR Caddy at the final corner and ploughed through the gravel at high speed and into the tire wall. He was unhurt but will start last in class.

Richard Westbrook qualified fourth in JDC-Miller’s Cadillac, ahead of Oliver Pla’s Action Express version.

Steven Thomas, who has a new partner this weekend, as Tristan Nunez replaces Jonathan Bomarito, set pole in LMP2 for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, a tenth clear of the sister car of Patrick Kelly.

Malthe Jakobsen took LMP3 pole for Sean Creech Motorsport, almost three quarters of a second clear of Jarett Andretti (Andretti Autosport).

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

#14 VasserSullivan Lexus RC F GT3: Jack Hawksworth, Ben Barnicoat

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Lexus wins GTD pole after Porsche battle

In GTD, pole switched hands several times between multiple manufacturers throughout the session.

Frankie Montecalvo (VasserSullivan Lexus RC F) set the early pace to be shot at, setting a laptime of 2m05.334s. Antonio Garcia took provisional pole away in his Chevrolet Corvette C8.R with 2m05.930s, then trimmed that down to 2m05.829s.

Robby Foley put BMW into the mix, with 2m06.084s in the Turner Motorsports M4, while Montecalvo improved to 2m06.224s.

But in the closing moments, Pfaff Porsche’s Matt Campbell grabbed P1 with 2m05.618s before Hawksworth snatched it with 2m05.365s in the Pro-class VasserSullivan Lexus, topping the session by a quarter of a second.

Campbell tried one last desperate attempt, and was 0.3sec quicker than pole time through sector 2, but spun at the final corner, and might have damaged the Michelins with which he will have to start the race.

There was also a huge moment for Alex Riberas’s Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, who took a wild ride across the grass at the exit of The Kink.

Garcia will start third, ending the session almost half a second back, ahead of non-Pros Foley and Montecalvo.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap km/h
1 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 6 1'48.915 133.800
2 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
DPi Cadillac DPi 5 1'49.097 0.182 133.577
3 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
DPi Acura DPi 5 1'49.841 0.926 132.672
4 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'50.322 1.407 132.093
5 France Olivier Pla
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 7 1'50.369 1.454 132.037
6 United States Steven Thomas
United States Tristan Nunez
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 7 1'54.137 5.222 127.678
7 United States Patrick Kelly
United States Josh Pierson
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 7 1'54.271 5.356 127.528
8 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 7 1'54.677 5.762 127.077
9 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 7 1'54.678 5.763 127.076
10 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 7 1'54.809 5.894 126.931
11 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 7 1'54.833 5.918 126.904
12 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Malthe Jakobsen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 6 1'59.434 10.519 122.016
13 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 6 2'00.163 11.248 121.275
14 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 8 2'00.969 12.054 120.467
15 United States Dakota Dickerson
Josh Sarchet
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 7 2'01.083 12.168 120.354
16 United States James French
Australia Cameron Shields
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 7 2'01.369 12.454 120.070
17 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 6 2'02.778 13.863 118.692
18 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 8 2'03.907 14.992 117.611
19 Gerry Kraut
Australia Scott Andrews
LMP3 Duqueine D08 8 2'04.307 15.392 117.232
20 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 4 2'05.365 16.450 116.243
21 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 4 2'05.618 16.703 116.009
22 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 5 2'05.829 16.914 115.814
23 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
LMP3 Duqueine D08 8 2'05.942 17.027 115.710
24 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
GTD BMW M4 GT3 5 2'06.084 17.169 115.580
25 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 5 2'06.224 17.309 115.452
26 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 6 2'06.237 17.322 115.440
27 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 4 2'06.275 17.360 115.405
28 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 5 2'06.289 17.374 115.392
29 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 6 2'06.297 17.382 115.385
30 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 4 2'06.517 17.602 115.185
31 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 5 2'06.631 17.716 115.081
32 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD BMW M4 GT3 5 2'06.674 17.759 115.042
33 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 6 2'07.895 18.980 113.943
34 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 6 2'07.999 19.084 113.851
35 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 3
36 United States Jaden Conwright
Marco Holzer
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 6
37 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD Acura NSX GT3 6
Road America IMSA: Albuquerque on pole for Acura, Bourdais crashes hard
