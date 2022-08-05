Tickets Subscribe
All me
IMSA / Road America Practice report

Road America IMSA: Ganassi Cadillac 1-2 in second practice

Alex Lynn and Sebastien Bourdais sent Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac DPi V-Rs to the top of the times in Practice 2 for Sunday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Road America.

Road America IMSA: Ganassi Cadillac 1-2 in second practice
The session was extended by 15mins to clear up debris at Turn 1 that has taken a lot of punishment from cars running wide on corner exit.

Filipe Albuquerque carrying on Wayne Taylor Racing’s strong form from this morning, ducking under the 1min50sec barrier with a 1min49.806sec effort in the #10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05. He would lower that benchmark still further to 1min49.640sec, shading Oliver Jarvis in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura by a mere 0.05sec.

But Albuquerque was 0.06sec off Bourdais’ best effort, and SuperSeb was a full quarter-second slower than Lynn’s excellent effort in the #02 CGR Cadillac, which was a 1min49.321sec turn of the four-mile course in Elkhart Lake Wisconsin.

Olivier Pla was 1.1sec from top spot in Action Express Racing’s #31 Cadillac, but over 0.8sec faster than JDC Miller MotorSports’ similar car.

In LMP2, Ryan Dalziel was again quickest for Era Motorsport, 0.3sec ahead of Juan Pablo Montoya of DragonSpeed and Louis Deletraz of Tower Motorsports.

Gabby Chaves led LMP3 in the Andretti Autosport Ligier, ahead of JDC Miller MotorSports’ Scott Andrews, and Joao Barbosa of Sean Creech Motorsports.

Jack Hawksworth and Frankie Montecalvo put the Lexus RC Fs of VasserSullivan on top in GTD and GTD Pro respectively with times 0.06sec apart. They were 0.65sec ahead of Matt Campbell in the Pfaff Porsche 911 GT3 R, while Aidan Read was an impressive fourth (second in GTD) in the Rick Ware Racing Acura NSX.

John Edwards slotted the RLL Racing BMW M4 into third in class ahead of Russell Ward’s Winward Racing Mercedes AMG GT3.

Qualifying will begin at 11am local (Central) time on Saturday.

Cla Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
DPi Cadillac DPi 33 1'49.321
2 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
France Sébastien Bourdais
DPi Cadillac DPi 27 1'49.574 0.253
3 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
DPi Acura DPi 28 1'49.640 0.319
4 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
DPi Acura DPi 26 1'49.686 0.365
5 France Olivier Pla
Brazil Pipo Derani
DPi Cadillac DPi 29 1'50.450 1.129
6 France Tristan Vautier
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
DPi Cadillac DPi 26 1'51.302 1.981
7 United States Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 31 1'52.619 3.298
8 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 26 1'52.945 3.624
9 Canada John Farano
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 30 1'52.956 3.635
10 United States Steven Thomas
United States Tristan Nunez
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 32 1'53.072 3.751
11 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 36 1'53.666 4.345
12 United States Patrick Kelly
United States Josh Pierson
LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 35 1'53.692 4.371
13 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 29 2'00.039 10.718
14 Gerry Kraut
Australia Scott Andrews
LMP3 Duqueine D08 31 2'00.521 11.200
15 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Malthe Jakobsen
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 31 2'00.831 11.510
16 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 29 2'00.961 11.640
17 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 25 2'01.538 12.217
18 United States Ari Balogh
Canada Garett Grist
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 32 2'01.852 12.531
19 United States Dakota Dickerson
Josh Sarchet
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 26 2'01.873 12.552
20 United States James French
Australia Cameron Shields
LMP3 Ligier JS P320 28 2'01.904 12.583
21 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
LMP3 Duqueine D08 28 2'02.359 13.038
22 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
GTD PRO Lexus RC F GT3 25 2'05.968 16.647
23 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Aaron Telitz
GTD Lexus RC F GT3 29 2'05.975 16.654
24 Australia Matt Campbell
France Mathieu Jaminet
GTD PRO Porsche 911 GT3 R 30 2'06.654 17.333
25 United States Ryan Eversley
Australia Aidan Read
GTD Acura NSX GT3 29 2'06.832 17.511
26 United States Connor de Phillippi
United States John Edwards
GTD PRO BMW M4 GT3 20 2'06.976 17.655
27 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 32 2'07.089 17.768
28 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
GTD PRO Corvette C8.R GTD 25 2'07.165 17.844
29 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
GTD BMW M4 GT3 26 2'07.255 17.934
30 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 31 2'07.387 18.066
31 United States Robert Megennis
United States Jeff Westphal
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 30 2'07.414 18.093
32 United States Mike Skeen
United Kingdom Stevan McAleer
GTD Mercedes AMG GT3 24 2'07.521 18.200
33 Canada Roman De Angelis
Belgium Maxime Martin
GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 27 2'07.556 18.235
34 United States Robby Foley
United States Bill Auberlen
GTD BMW M4 GT3 27 2'07.608 18.287
35 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
GTD PRO Aston Martin Vantage GT3 23 2'07.756 18.435
36 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 30 2'07.941 18.620
37 United States Jaden Conwright
Marco Holzer
GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 27 2'08.840 19.519
