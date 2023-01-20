Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Rolex 24 qualifying to reveal true “ten-tenths” GTP pace for first time
IMSA / Roar Before The 24 Preview

Roar Before the 24, Rolex 24 Hours: Schedules, how to watch, etc

All you need to know ahead of the 2023 season-opening action for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Roar Before the 24, and the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Roar Before the 24, Rolex 24 Hours: Schedules, how to watch, etc
Listen to this article

The Roar Before the 24, the qualifying event for the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona, runs January 20th-22nd culminating in qualifying. This year, IMSA reverts to the traditional form of class-by-class qualifying as featured at other rounds of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, rather than the sprint race we’ve seen at the Daytona road course for the last two years.

Still, it’s worth noting who the defending pole-winners are:

DPi (now GTP) – Wayne Taylor Racing Acura
LMP2 – PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
LMP3 – Andretti Autosport
GTD Pro – TR3 Racing (Lamborghini) – not present this year
GTD – Winward Racing (Mercedes)

And it’s worth noting, too, that none of the polesitters went on to win their respective class.

The first two days of practice at The Roar, which features a total of five practice sessions, will not be broadcast, although the VP SportsCar Challenge can be watched on both IMSA.TV and on Peacock. IMSA.TV will then broadcast qualifying live on Sunday afternoon at 1.20pm ET.

Practice for the Rolex 24 starts on Thursday, January 26th, with four further practice sessions – the last on Friday evening is for GTP class only – but none of these will be broadcast. As for the race beginning Saturday afternoon, live coverage is available on Peacock for the full 24-hour cycle, while NBC will provide 10mins build-up and then the first 50 minutes of the race, and then the final 1hr40mins and 20mins of post-race, while USA Network covers 13.5 hours of the race. For details, see below:

When is the Roar Before the 24?
Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22

When is qualifying for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona?
Sunday, January 22 at 1.25pm ET

How can I watch qualifying for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona?
IMSA TV, with coverage beginning at 1.20pm ET.

How can I watch the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona?
Peacock will broadcast all 24 hours
IMSA TV will broadcast all 24 hours
Saturday, 1.30-2.30pm – NBC
Saturday, 2.30-8.00pm – USA network
Saturday, 10.00-11.59pm – USA network
Sunday, 6.00am-12.00pm – USA network
Sunday, 12.00-2.00pm – NBC

What type of track is Daytona?
The Daytona International Speedway road course is a 3.56-mile layout that incorporates all three turns of the banked tri-oval but inserts a fiddly infield section and a ‘Bus Stop’ chicane to create a total of 12 turns?

What’s the average lap speed?
Driving a Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R last year, the 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou set a new race lap record around the course of 1min33.724sec, an average speed of 136.74mph.

IMSA at Daytona schedule

all times in ET

The Roar Before the 24
Friday, Jan. 20
8.45-9.15am VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice 1
9.30-10.45am Michelin Pilot Challenge practice 1
11.00am-12.30pm IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 1
1.45-2.15pm VP Racing SportsCar Challenge practice 2
2.30-4.00pm Michelin Pilot Challenge practice 2
4.15-6.00pm IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 2
Saturday, Jan. 21
8.40-9.15am VP Racing SportsCar Challenge qualifying
9.30-11.00am Michelin Pilot Challenge practice 3
11.15am-12.45pm IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 3
2.05-2.50pm VP Racing SportsCar Challenge RACE 1
3.10-4.10pm IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 4
4.30-5.30pm Michelin Pilot Challenge practice 4
6.30-8.30pm IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 5
Sunday, Jan. 22
10.15-11.15am Michelin Pilot Challenge practice 1
12.20-1.05pm VP Racing SportsCar Challenge RACE 2
1.25-3.00pm IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

 

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Wednesday, Jan. 25
1.45-2.30pm Mazda MX-5 Cup practice 1
2.45-3.45pm Michelin Pilot Challenge practice 1
Thursday, Jan. 26
9.00-9.30am Mazda MX-5 Cup practice 2
9.45-10.45am Michelin Pilot Challenge practice 2
11.05am-12.35pm IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 1
12.55-1.10pm Mazda MX-5 Cup qualifying
2.25-3.00pm Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying
3.20-5.05pm IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 2
5.30-6.15pm Mazda MX-5 Cup RACE 1
7.15-9.00pm IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 3
Friday, Jan. 27
9.25-9.55am Michelin Pilot Challenge practice 3
10.15-11.00am Mazda MX-5 Cup RACE 2
11.20pm-12.20pm IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 4
1.45-5.45pm Michelin Pilot BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona RACE
6.25-6.45pm IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice 4 (GTP class only)
Saturday, Jan. 28
1.40pm IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona RACE starts
Sunday, Jan. 29
1.40pm IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona RACE finishes

 

Click here for Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona entry list

shares
comments
Rolex 24 qualifying to reveal true “ten-tenths” GTP pace for first time
Previous article

Rolex 24 qualifying to reveal true “ten-tenths” GTP pace for first time

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Foyt reveals livery and number for IndyCar rookie Pedersen
IndyCar

Foyt reveals livery and number for IndyCar rookie Pedersen

Briscoe confident Racers Edge Acura can fight for Rolex 24 win Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Briscoe confident Racers Edge Acura can fight for Rolex 24 win

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier in command after masterclass
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier in command after masterclass

Sebastien Ogier has opened up a healthy lead over World Rally champion Kalle Rovanpera following a dominant display on Friday at the World Rally Championship curtain raiser in Monte Carlo.

'Evolution' of RFK Racing well underway under Keselowski
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

'Evolution' of RFK Racing well underway under Keselowski

Brad Keselowski’s addition as both driver and part owner at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing last season was transformative for the organization, evident in everything from facility upgrades to performance on the track.

Porsche driver Preining could join potential Manthey DTM effort
DTM DTM

Porsche driver Preining could join potential Manthey DTM effort

Factory Porsche driver Thomas Preining has emerged as a hot candidate for a potential DTM assault from Manthey Racing in 2023.

Why an Esports champion's DTM prize drive is in peril for 2023
Esports Esports

Why an Esports champion's DTM prize drive is in peril for 2023

The winner of the 2022 DTM Esports championship earned a full real-world season in DTM Trophy. But, thanks to the dissolution of the ITR, this drive now looks to have been rescinded.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.