Rolex 24: AXR's Kobayashi tops rain-hit second practice

The Japanese star who has amassed two wins and a runner-up finish in his three outings in the season opening IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round, turned a 1min35.470sec in Action Express Racing’s Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R, which will only be competing at the four Michelin Endurance Cup races this year.

It’s full-time sister car, the #31 Whelen Engineering AXR car was second in the hands of Mike Conway, ahead of Ricky Taylor in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura.

Marcus Ericsson flirted with the limits of his #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac but kept it off the wall to go fourth fastest.

Nico Muller was again fast in the High Class Racing Oreca, topping the LMP2 class ahead of Ed Jones’ G-Drive with APR entry and Devlin DeFrancesco in the DragonSpeed car he is sharing with Colton Herta, Pato O’Ward and Eric Lux.

Felipe Fraga led LMP3 for Riley Motorsports, leading a Ligier 1-2-3, with Garett Grist of Performance Tech Motorsports barely a tenth slower and Joao Barbosa third for Sean Creech Motorsport.

Trenton Estep had a shunt on the Forty7 Motorsport car’s sixth lap that prevented him from rejoining the session.

Jack Hawksworth headed up GTD Pro for Vasser Sullivan Racing, his Lexus RC F completing just three laps before the track conditions deteriorated. Daniel Juncadella and Dirk Muller slotted the Proton Mercedes-AMG GT3s into second and third, ahead of the two Corvette C8.Rs which were split by Sheldon van der Linde in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-run BMW M4.

Winward Racing led GTD, Mikael Grenier proving the fastest of the bunch ahead of Maxi Goetz (Alegra Motorsports Benz) and Patrick Gallagher in the Crucial Motorsports McLaren 720S.

Third practice begins at 7.15pm local (Eastern) time and will last until 9.00pm.

Practice results: