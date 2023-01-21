Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Acura on top again in Roar, but Porsche is closing in Next / Roar Before the 24, Rolex 24 Hours: Schedules, how to watch, etc
IMSA / Roar Before The 24 Practice report

Rolex 24: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 at Daytona Roar

Colin Braun set the pace for Acura in the fourth official practice session of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Daytona.

Charles Bradley
By:
Rolex 24: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 at Daytona Roar
Listen to this article

Braun lapped the 3.56-mile road course, which hosts the 61st Rolex 24 Hours next weekend, in the fastest GTP time of the weekend so far at 1m35.038s to top the timesheet in the quickfire hour-long fourth session of the three-day ‘Roar Before The 24’ event.

With rain threatening as a cold weather front sweeps across Florida, the action came thick and fast from the start of the session. Michael Christensen (#7 Penske Porsche 963) set the first representative time of 1m36.460s, before Alexander Sims pipped him by 0.023s in Action Express Racing’s Cadillac V-LMDh.

Philipp Eng briefly topped that with 1m35.811s in his BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8, then Colin Braun reset the bar with 1m35.594s in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 – to ensure that all four GTP manufacturers had taken a turn at the head of the times.

Not to be outdone, Brendon Hartley then grabbed P1 with 1m35.156s in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06. Nick Yelloly momentarily split the Acuras in the #25 BMW, before Braun regained the top spot with 1m35.038s.

The session ended with Braun clear of Hartley by 0.118s, with Eng (who suffered a quick spin in the closing moments) and Yelloly making it a BMW 3-4. Porsche was 5-6 with Christensen and Dane Cameron in the #6 car.

The Cadillacs were again slowest in the top class, with Renger van der Zande 1.262s off the pace in his #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh. Sims was eighth in the AXR variant, with Richard Westbrook rounding out the GTP class in the #02 CGR car.

#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Matt McMurry, Esteban Gutierrez

#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Matt McMurry, Esteban Gutierrez

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Hanley fastest in LMP2

In LMP2, Raffaele Marciello led the way for High Class Racing for the first half of the session, before Ben Hanley’s Crowdstrike Racing by APR beat him by 0.875s with a time of 1m38.633s.

IndyCar star Rinus VeeKay jumped up to second for TDS Racing, ahead of Kyffin Simpson (Tower Motorsports), who set his time just as he received the mechanical warning flag, but he was still 0.684s down in third. Marciello dropped to fourth.

Nico Pino’s Ligier topped the LMP3 class for Sean Creech Motorsport, ahead of Gabby Chaves for Andretti Autosport.

#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim

#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin continues GTD domination

Aston Martin was fastest in the GT Daytona ranks once again, with Nicki Thiim (Magnus Racing) setting the pace at 1m47.655s, just ahead of Pro class leader Hugh Plumb (TGM/TF Sport).

Maximilian Goetz was best of the rest in the Team Korthoff Mercedes-AMG, ahead of Jack Hawksworth in the Pro class Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F and David Pittard’s Heart of Racing Aston.

Final practice today is a two-hour night session, which starts at 18:30 ET – when rain is expected. Qualifying for the Rolex 24 Hours takes place on Sunday at 13:25 ET.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Colin Braun
Brazil Helio Castroneves
France Simon Pagenaud
Acura ARX-06 31 1'35.038
2 United States Ricky Taylor
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Acura ARX-06 29 1'35.156 0.118 0.118
3 Austria Philipp Eng
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Germany Marco Wittmann
United States Colton Herta
BMW M Hybrid V8 19 1'35.372 0.334 0.216
4 United States Connor de Phillippi
United Kingdom Nick Yelloly
South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
United States Colton Herta
BMW M Hybrid V8 24 1'35.458 0.420 0.086
5 Australia Matt Campbell
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Denmark Michael Christensen
Porsche 963 32 1'36.072 1.034 0.614
6 France Mathieu Jaminet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
United States Dane Cameron
Porsche 963 25 1'36.151 1.113 0.079
7 France Sébastien Bourdais
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Cadillac V-LMDh 26 1'36.223 1.185 0.072
8 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook
Cadillac V-LMDh 27 1'36.384 1.346 0.161
9 Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Cadillac V-LMDh 32 1'36.437 1.399 0.053
10 United States George Kurtz
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Matt McMurry
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
ORECA LMP2 07 32 1'38.633 3.595 2.196
11 Thomas Steven
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
ORECA LMP2 07 32 1'39.303 4.265 0.670
12 Canada John Farano
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson
ORECA LMP2 07 31 1'39.317 4.279 0.014
13 Denmark Dennis Andersen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Italy Raffaele Marciello
ORECA LMP2 07 30 1'39.508 4.470 0.191
14 France François Perrodo
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
ORECA LMP2 07 28 1'39.768 4.730 0.260
15 United States Fred Poordad
Italy Francesco Pizzi
Australia James Allen
Giammaria Bruni
ORECA LMP2 07 29 1'40.014 4.976 0.246
16 France François Heriau
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
United States Josh Pierson
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
ORECA LMP2 07 29 1'40.236 5.198 0.222
17 United States Eric Lux
Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Austin Cindric
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
ORECA LMP2 07 32 1'40.646 5.608 0.410
18 United States Ben Keating
France Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
France Nicolas Lapierre
ORECA LMP2 07 29 1'40.888 5.850 0.242
19 United States Lance Willsey
Portugal Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Danny Soufi
Ligier JS P320 29 1'42.961 7.923 2.073
20 United States Jarett Andretti
Colombia Gabby Chaves
United States Dakota Dickerson
Sweden Rasmus Lindh
Ligier JS P320 26 1'42.963 7.925 0.002
21 United States Gar Robinson
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon
Ligier JS P320 29 1'43.346 8.308 0.383
22 Japan Yu Kanamaru
Canada James Vance
Canada Antonio Serravalle
United States Nicholas Boulle
Duqueine D08 26 1'43.428 8.390 0.082
23 Dwight Merriman
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
ORECA LMP2 07 15 1'43.693 8.655 0.265
24 Sebastian Alvarez
Singapore Danial Frost
Alex Vogel
Guilherme de
Ligier JS P320 25 1'43.947 8.909 0.254
25 United States Till Bechtolsheimer
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
United States Luca Mars
United States Mason Filippi
Duqueine D08 31 1'44.043 9.005 0.096
26 Canada Anthony Mantella
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
United States Thomas Merrill
Duqueine D08 28 1'44.258 9.220 0.215
27 Canada Orey Fidani
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
Germany Lars Kern
Germany Moritz Kranz
Duqueine D08 32 1'45.132 10.094 0.874
28 John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Australia Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum
Ligier JS P320 27 1'45.910 10.872 0.778
29 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally
United States Spencer Pumpelly
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 21 1'47.276 12.238 1.366
30 United States Ted Giovanis
United States Hugh Plumb
United States Matt Plumb
United States Owen Trinkler
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 28 1'47.309 12.271 0.033
31 United States Mike Skeen
Canada Mikael Grenier
United States Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz
Mercedes AMG GT3 25 1'47.315 12.277 0.006
32 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United Kingdom Mike Conway
Lexus RC F GT3 30 1'47.446 12.408 0.131
33 United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Spain Alex Riberas
David Pittard
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 21 1'47.446 12.408 0.000
34 United States Aaron Telitz
United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson
Lexus RC F GT3 23 1'47.507 12.469 0.061
35 United States Russell Ward
Switzerland Philip Ellis
Netherlands Indy Dontje
Austria Lucas Auer
Mercedes AMG GT3 18 1'47.520 12.482 0.013
36 Germany Fabian Schiller
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies
Mercedes AMG GT3 26 1'47.599 12.561 0.079
37 Sheena Monk
United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Marc Miller
Acura NSX GT3 28 1'47.671 12.633 0.072
38 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
United States Tommy Milner
Corvette C8.R GTD 25 1'47.711 12.673 0.040
39 Italy Andrea Caldarelli
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
South Africa Jordan Lee Pepper
France Romain Grosjean
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 31 1'47.737 12.699 0.026
40 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Brazil Daniel Serra
Italy Davide Rigon
Ferrari 296 GT3 23 1'47.757 12.719 0.020
41 Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Canada Kyle Marcelli
Australia Ryan Briscoe
Acura NSX GT3 25 1'47.785 12.747 0.028
42 Canada Roman De Angelis
Denmark Marco Sorensen
United Kingdom Ian James
United Kingdom Darren Turner
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 27 1'47.824 12.786 0.039
43 Brendan Iribe
Switzerland Frederik Schandorff
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
Germany Marvin Kirchhofer
McLaren 720S GT3 26 1'47.836 12.798 0.012
44 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 27 1'47.928 12.890 0.092
45 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
Italy Loris Spinelli
Chile Benjamin Hites
Italy Marco Mapelli
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 27 1'47.985 12.947 0.057
46 United States Patrick Gallagher
United States Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Germany Jens Klingmann
BMW M4 GT3 22 1'48.041 13.003 0.056
47 Italy Raffaele Giammaria
Frank Perera
Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 24 1'48.159 13.121 0.118
48 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Italy Alessandro Balzan
Ferrari 296 GT3 27 1'48.286 13.248 0.127
49 United States Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Canada Bruno Spengler
United States John Edwards
BMW M4 GT3 25 1'48.358 13.320 0.072
50 Mann Simon
Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Ferrari 296 GT3 27 1'48.411 13.373 0.053
51 Austria Klaus Bachler
France Patrick Pilet
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 10 1'49.028 13.990 0.617
52 Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Italy Alessio Rovera
Italy Andrea Bertolini
Ferrari 296 GT3 23 1'49.088 14.050 0.060
53 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis
Belgium Maxime Martin
BMW M4 GT3 6 1'49.124 14.086 0.036
54 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Norway Dennis Olsen
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 26 1'49.188 14.150 0.064
55 United States Don Yount
United States Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Italy Alessio Deledda
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 27 1'49.286 14.248 0.098
56 United States Alan Brynjolfsson
United States Trent Hindman
Max Root
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 23 1'49.384 14.346 0.098
57 United States Mark Kvamme
United States Trenton Estep
Denmark Jan Magnussen
United States Jason Hart
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 17 1'49.429 14.391 0.045
58 Alan Metni
Netherlands Kay van Berlo
Australia Jaxon Evans
France Julien Andlauer
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 25 1'49.545 14.507 0.116
59 David Brule
United States Alec Udell
United States Andrew Davis
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 23 1'49.730 14.692 0.185
60 PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
United States Gunnar Jeannette
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 26 1'49.952 14.914 0.222
61 United States Cooper MacNeil
Spain Daniel Juncadella
France Jules Gounon
Germany Maro Engel
Mercedes AMG GT3 0
View full results
shares
comments
Acura on top again in Roar, but Porsche is closing in
Previous article

Acura on top again in Roar, but Porsche is closing in
Next article

Roar Before the 24, Rolex 24 Hours: Schedules, how to watch, etc

Roar Before the 24, Rolex 24 Hours: Schedules, how to watch, etc
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Sportscar racing’s new era needs to ‘live up to the hype’ – Tandy
IMSA

Sportscar racing’s new era needs to ‘live up to the hype’ – Tandy

Rolex 24: Acura beats Porsche in opening Daytona Roar practice Roar Before The 24
IMSA

Rolex 24: Acura beats Porsche in opening Daytona Roar practice

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Latest news

LC500h GT300 feels like "step forward" compared to Prius
Super GT Super GT

LC500h GT300 feels like "step forward" compared to Prius

The new apr-built Lexus LC500h SUPER GT contender feels like a "step forward" compared to the Prius GT300 car it replaces, according to the team's new signing Kazuto Kotaka.

Cancelled event prompts questions in Tasmania
General General

Cancelled event prompts questions in Tasmania

The cancellation of a historic motorsport expo in Tasmania has raised questions regarding government funding, according to a local report.

Mercedes drivers elated by GTD pole sweep for Rolex 24 at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Mercedes drivers elated by GTD pole sweep for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Philip Ellis of Winward Racing and Maro Engel of WeatherTech Racing ensured Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3s will start next week’s Rolex 24 from pole GTD and GTD Pro.

Blomqvist had to “wing it” on Rolex 24 at Daytona pole lap
IMSA IMSA

Blomqvist had to “wing it” on Rolex 24 at Daytona pole lap

Tom Blomqvist says his pole lap for Rolex 24 was sketchy since a red flag left the GTP cars inadequate time to warm their tires for their final run.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.