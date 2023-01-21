Rolex 24: Braun leads Acura 1-2 in FP4 at Daytona Roar

Listen to this article

Braun lapped the 3.56-mile road course, which hosts the 61st Rolex 24 Hours next weekend, in the fastest GTP time of the weekend so far at 1m35.038s to top the timesheet in the quickfire hour-long fourth session of the three-day ‘Roar Before The 24’ event.

With rain threatening as a cold weather front sweeps across Florida, the action came thick and fast from the start of the session. Michael Christensen (#7 Penske Porsche 963) set the first representative time of 1m36.460s, before Alexander Sims pipped him by 0.023s in Action Express Racing’s Cadillac V-LMDh.

Philipp Eng briefly topped that with 1m35.811s in his BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8, then Colin Braun reset the bar with 1m35.594s in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 – to ensure that all four GTP manufacturers had taken a turn at the head of the times.

Not to be outdone, Brendon Hartley then grabbed P1 with 1m35.156s in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06. Nick Yelloly momentarily split the Acuras in the #25 BMW, before Braun regained the top spot with 1m35.038s.

The session ended with Braun clear of Hartley by 0.118s, with Eng (who suffered a quick spin in the closing moments) and Yelloly making it a BMW 3-4. Porsche was 5-6 with Christensen and Dane Cameron in the #6 car.

The Cadillacs were again slowest in the top class, with Renger van der Zande 1.262s off the pace in his #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh. Sims was eighth in the AXR variant, with Richard Westbrook rounding out the GTP class in the #02 CGR car.

#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Matt McMurry, Esteban Gutierrez Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Hanley fastest in LMP2

In LMP2, Raffaele Marciello led the way for High Class Racing for the first half of the session, before Ben Hanley’s Crowdstrike Racing by APR beat him by 0.875s with a time of 1m38.633s.

IndyCar star Rinus VeeKay jumped up to second for TDS Racing, ahead of Kyffin Simpson (Tower Motorsports), who set his time just as he received the mechanical warning flag, but he was still 0.684s down in third. Marciello dropped to fourth.

Nico Pino’s Ligier topped the LMP3 class for Sean Creech Motorsport, ahead of Gabby Chaves for Andretti Autosport.

#44 Magnus Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3: John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin continues GTD domination

Aston Martin was fastest in the GT Daytona ranks once again, with Nicki Thiim (Magnus Racing) setting the pace at 1m47.655s, just ahead of Pro class leader Hugh Plumb (TGM/TF Sport).

Maximilian Goetz was best of the rest in the Team Korthoff Mercedes-AMG, ahead of Jack Hawksworth in the Pro class Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F and David Pittard’s Heart of Racing Aston.

Final practice today is a two-hour night session, which starts at 18:30 ET – when rain is expected. Qualifying for the Rolex 24 Hours takes place on Sunday at 13:25 ET.